LPGA Veteran Brittany Lincicome Discusses Premature Birth Before Tournament

Lincicome gave birth to her daughter Emery Reign Gouws on July 8 two months before the expected due date.

By Michael Shapiro
July 17, 2019

Two-time major winner Brittany Lincicome discussed her premature pregnancy on Wednesday, detailing the events that proceeded the birth of her daughter Emery Reign Gouws with Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols.

Lincicome boarded a flight for Chicago on July 6 before the Rockford (Ill.) Pro/Am but felt discomfort throughout the flight and subsequent car ride to her hotel. She arrived at a Rockford hospital a few hours later and then moved to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit. 

Lincicome gave birth to her daughter Emery Reign Gouws two days later. Her husband Dewald Gouws found a flight up to Illinois from Tampa to join her. Emery was born eight weeks before her due date but is in good condition after just one day one oxygen.

"When she came out, she looked perfect and she was screaming," Lincicome told Nichols. 

Emery is reportedly expected to remain in the Rockford hospital for another six weeks. 

Lincicome's return to competition has yet to be announced.

