Brooks Koepka Becomes Fifth Player to Finish Top Five in Every Major in One Year

Brooks Koepka was a beast at every major this year.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 21, 2019

With a fourth-place finish at the British Open, Brooks Koepka accomplished something only a handful of other golfers have been able to do in the modern era.

Koepka became the fifth player to finish top-five in all four majors in one year after a closing 74 on Sunday at Royal Portrush.

There have been six prior instances in which a player finished top-five in all four major events. Jack Nicklaus finished top-five in all four majors in 1971 and 1973, Tiger Woods did it in 2000 and 2005, Rickie Fowler pulled it off in 2014 and Jordan Spieth did the same in 2015.

Koepka finished tied for second at the Masters to get this run started. He then won the PGA Championship before finishing second at the U.S. Open.

He entered Sunday tied for fourth and finished one shot back of Tony Finau, who took solo third. Had Koepka managed to shoot one stroke better—he bogeyed the 17th hole—he would have become he first player in the modern era to fonish top-three in all four majors. 

