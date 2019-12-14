ROB PREZIOSO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It's been a rough start to the 2019 Presidents Cup for former Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Initially, Reed lost his first two matches of the event. And now, according to Golf Channel's Steve Sands, Reed's caddie, Kessler Karain, got into an altercation with a fan after Reed dropped his third-straight match in Saturday morning's (Australian time) four-ball session.

"As a caddie, one of your jobs is to protect your player. And unlike several other sports, in golf fans can get pretty close to athletes. We have been known for having fun with some good banter, but after hearing several fans in Australia for three days some had taken it too far. I had had enough. And this gentleman was one of them," Karain said in a statement.

"Riding on the cart, guy was about three feet from Patrick and said, 'You f—ing suck.' I got off the cart and shoved him, said a couple things, probably a few expletives. Security came and I got back in the cart and left. I don’t think there’s one caddie I know that could blame me. Unless his bones break like Mr. Glass, the most harm done was a little spilled beer, which I’m more than happy to reimburse him for.”

Sands reported that both the PGA Tour and event security were made aware of the incident.

According to reports, Karain was scheduled to meet with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at 2:30 p.m. local time.

Through his first three Presidents Cup matches, Reed was a frequent target of taunts from the International team fans.

Less than a week ago at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Reed was penalized two strokes for appearing to deliberately improve his lie in a bunker during the third round. The American was filmed taking a number of practice swings, which had the effect of flattening the sand behind his ball. Reed would go on to finish two strokes behind winner Henrik Stenson.

Reed was already sitting out Saturday afternoon’s Presidents Cup foursomes session when the reports of the incident surfaced.