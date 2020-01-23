Some of the biggest names in golf will descend on the legendary Torrey Pines golf course to take part in the Farmers Insurance Open. One of the biggest events on the golf calendar will feature some of the biggest names in the sport, as the players attempt to claim a trophy heading into the portion of the year where the tour gears up for major championships.

How to Watch:

When: Thurs. Jan. 21 - Sun. Jan. 26

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Last week’s PGA Tour event was The American Express, which was won by Andrew Landry. Landry posted a score of 26 under par for the tournament, going 5-under in the final round to hold off a field full of low shooters. One such competitor was Abraham Ancer, who shot 9-under in the final round to finish the tournament 24 under par and in second place.

The Farmers Insurance Open is a tournament that tends to attract bigger names than most, with this week’s field carrying plenty of star power. Previous winners of this tournament include the likes of Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm. With just under 3,000 FedEx Cup points on the line, the field will have plenty of motivation to finish on top and take the title from the defending champion in Rose.