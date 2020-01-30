Mickelson Plays With Backers of Potential New League That Would Directly Compete With PGA Tour

Rory Mcilroy has said it could be a “catalyst for change." Phil Mickelson has called the plan “interesting.”

The idea for a potential new world golf tour is starting to make waves around the sport, and it’s gotten the attention of the game’s biggest stars.

Over the weekend representatives from The Premier Golf League announced plans for a league that would rival the PGA Tour. The PGL would consist of 18 tournaments around the globe, limited to the top 48 players in the world and would offer a prize purse in the $10 million range.

As backers for the new league continue to make contact with tour pros, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has informed players the PGL is backed by “Saudi Interests."

According to The Scotsman, backers of the League played in a pro-am for the European Tour’s Saudi International tournament with Phil Mickelson on Wednesday.

Mickelson reportedly played with Majed Al-Sorour, the CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation, Andrew Gardiner of Barclays Capital and Colin Neville from the Raine Group at Royal Greens Golf Club.

“I had the chance to spend time with and play with the gentlemen in charge of trying to start a new Premier League,” Mickelson told a group of reporters, according to The Scotsman.

“It was fascinating to talk with them and ask some questions and see what their plans are. I haven’t had the chance to put it all together and think about what I want to say about it publicly, but I do think it was an informative day for me to have the chance to spend time with them,” Mickelson said.

The idea of the Premier Golf League, which could also have a team component, has been in the works for a few years but has recently gotten the attention of the PGA Tour.

“The schedule for the Team Golf Concept is designed to directly compete and conflict with the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup schedule,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told players in a letter.

According to the Golf Channel, Monahan had this to say about the Team Golf Concept:

“If the Team Golf Concept or another iteration of this structure becomes a reality in 2022 or at any time before or after, our members will have to decide whether they want to continue to be a member of the PGA Tour or play on a new series."

The new PGL is hoping to have its league in place and launch by the start of 2022.