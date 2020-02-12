On the brink of PGA Tour history, Tiger Woods confirmed on Tuesday that he has heard from representatives from the new Premier Golf League.

The PGL, which could rival the PGA Tour, has been approaching high profile players over the past few weeks. As Woods prepares to try and break the PGA Tour's all-time wins mark this week at The Genesis Invitational, he was asked if he's been approached by the startup golf league.

"Have I been personally approached? Yes," said Woods at The Riviera Country Club.

"My team's been aware of it and we've delved into the details of it and are trying to figure it out just like everyone else. We've been down this road before with World Golf Championships and other events being started. There's a lot of information that we're still looking at and whether it's reality or not, but just like everybody else, we're looking into it."

Tiger has, of course, built his legacy on the PGA Tour, and will tee it up this week at Riviera in the event that not only benefits his TGR Foundation, but also is the site of his first career Tour event. Woods took part in the Nissan Los Angeles Open back in 1992 at the age of 16.

He says what the Premier Golf League is selling, is basically what all tour events want ... the strongest fields possible.

"It's one of the reasons why we instituted the World Golf Championships," says Woods.

"We were only getting together five times a year, the four majors and The Players, and we wanted to showcase the top players on more than just those occasions. We came up with the World Golf Championships and we're meeting more often. This is a natural evolution, ideas like this are going to happen going forward, whether it's now or any other time in the future."

Along with Woods, Rory Mcilroy has also been contacted by representatives from the PGL and last month Phil Mickelson played a round of golf with backers from the league in Saudi Arabia.

The new Premier Golf League is proposing an 18-event schedule for the top 48 players in the world. Purses for PGL events are expected to be in the vicinity of $10 million.