The character and integrity of Patrick Reed is under full-on assault.

A day after reigning PGA Champion Brooks Koepka blasted Reed for cheating during his infamous bunker incident at the Hero World Challenge saying, “I don’t know what he was doing, building sandcastles in the sand,” former longtime CBS golf analyst Peter Kostis also called out Reed.

In an interview released by the No Laying Up podcast on Tuesday, Kostis claims he witnessed Reed breaking the rules by improving his lie multiple times.

“I’ve seen Patrick Reed improve his lie, up close and personal, four times now," Kostis said.

"He put four or five clubs behind the ball, kind of faking whether he’s going to hit this shot or that shot or whatever. By the time he was done, he hit a frickin’ 3-wood out of there. When I saw it, it was a sand-wedge lay-up originally.”

The incident Kostis appears to be referring to happened in 2016 at The Barclays. Video from the Fed Ex Cup Playoff event confirms Kostis’s take on what he witnessed Reed do during the broadcast.

Reed went on to win The Barclays without incident, though Kostis referenced other incidents where he saw the 14th ranked player in the world improve his lie.

When asked why he never called out Reed for his violation of the rules, Kostis told the No Laying Up podcast he was instructed by CBS producers that his role was to tell the story, and not become the story

“We could never call a penalty on a player, but we could comment if a penalty was called on a player,” Kostis said.

“That’s the difference. I couldn’t say anything. I couldn’t be the story.”

SI.com reached out to Patrick Reed’s representatives for a response to Koepka and Kostis’s claims, but has not heard back at the time of this publication.