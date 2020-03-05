Scott Stallings has been a full-time member of the PGA Tour for 10 consecutive seasons and won three times over his career; impressive feats fans may not know.

What’s impossible to miss, however, is the 34-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee, native's transformation: not from journeyman tour pro to No. 1 in the world—at least not yet—but a physical, mental and life-changing transformation.

Fifty pounds overweight, and struggling to keep up on the PGA Tour, Stallings decided to change the way he lived his life. SI.com recently caught up with Stallings for “A Quick Nine”, as he opened up about his life-altering journey, what his daily routine looks like, and the moment that scared the living heck out of him.

SI: You’re in Year 2 of this new and improved Scott Stallings. How much weight and body fat have you actually lost to this point?



Scott Stallings: About 55 pounds and about 16% body fat. I feel pretty good, man. I feel better than I did yesterday. I know it sounds cliché’, but that's truly how I try to treat it and go about it. Am I going to do the stuff I need to do today to get better, and am I going to wake up again and do it again tomorrow? I try to find the best version of myself each and every day.



SI: What's been the biggest difference you've noticed in how you feel since the weight loss?

SS: Just the ability to go and do the things I need to do day in, day out to be competitive and play against the best players in the world. A lot of times I was tired after playing a round, and I probably needed to go and practice, but the energy level just wasn’t there. Now my energy level is significantly higher than it’s ever been.

SI: What was the moment, or wakeup call, that you had that motivated you to go on this weight-loss journey?

SS: Yes. I was at a doctor's office in California, at UCLA, and he told me after I was with him for about two days, he said, "Well, I can tell you you're not going to die."

And I was like, "that was an option?" He said, "Yep. Anyone that sits in my office, I tell someone every single day that they have something that can't be cured."

I said, "Well, if I'd known that was an option I don't know if I'd have come here." And it completely opened my eyes to just how I'd neglected so many things, that kind of got me to that point. I called my wife in the Uber going to the hotel and I said, the man that you know now, and I apologized to her for this spot that I put myself in. And I said, "I'll make a change." I don't know how long it's gonna take, but I said, "you won't see this guy anymore."

SI: How did you get to that point, of being overweight, no energy, and overall unhealthy?

SS: I think it was excess on both ends. I had a poor relationship with food. There was a lot of "if I do this, then I can do that." The idea of cheat days? I had some epic cheat days where I would consume 15,000 calories in a day.

I wasn’t exercising and I was heading down a bad path. The biggest thing that was ultimately holding me back was I had obstructive sleep apnea that I hadn’t been aware of. I went to an allergist, and it was mid-morning, and after a few tests he brought out this piece of paper with all of these check marks on it. I asked what it all means, and he said, "this is the number of times you’ve yawned since you’ve been in my office." He told me I didn’t have an allergy problem; I had a sinus problem that was causing sleep apnea.

Turns out the entire left side of my sinus cavity had caved in. I broke my nose three times as a kid and really never had it fixed.

Basically, when you can’t sleep you can’t recover and your digestion sucks. All the things a normal human being needs to recover, let alone a guy trying to play against the best golfers in the world, I didn’t have. I was behind the eight ball.

SI: What was your guilty pleasure?

SS: Soda. I used to drink 12 Dr. Peppers a day! I’m surprised I didn’t send myself into diabetes. One of the first workouts I did with my new trainer, I was trying to negotiate how may Dr. Peppers I was going to drink. I would drink them on the way to the gym and after my workout. I didn’t even drink water. Dr. Pepper was my form of hydration. Now I don’t drink any soda at all. Now it’s mainly water, with some bourbon occasionally slipped in there (laughs).



SI: You spend dozens of weeks a year on the road traveling the PGA Tour. What does your average day look like when it comes to nutrition?



SS: I use a company called RP Strength out of Charlotte and they build diet templates based on your day, which has totally educated me. I completely misunderstood food. I didn’t understand what the appropriate portions should be, when it came to carbs, fats, proteins and veggies. I learned that fat and carbs don’t need to be avoided but they need to be proportional to your workout throughout the day. RP is paired with Trifecta System, which is a meal delivery component that gets me organic meals whether I’m at home or on the road. I basically just pull a package out of my cooler throw it in the skillet and hammer it out. It pretty much makes living and eating well on the road flawless.

SI: How have the guys on PGA Tour responded to seeing the new you?

SS: The nicest compliment I got was when another player came up to me and said "Man, I saw the changes you made, I'm going to make those changes in my life."

SI: Have a bunch of guys on Tour taken notice of the shape you are in?



SS: I was having this conversation with another player a couple of days ago. The vanity aspect of getting in a lot better shape was never the goal. That was something that just kind of happened. And I understand when you start dealing with media the vanity will be part of it, but overall feedback has been amazing. I get direct messages from guys saying, "I weighed 350 pounds and I lost 70 pounds all because of an interview you did." That makes me want to keep putting my story out there on social media. The more I hear from people thanking me for helping them get off the couch, the more it motivates me to keep doing this.

SI: That’s got to be pretty rewarding.

SS: No doubt, man. Just reinforces that I’m going to keep doing this.