Golf Schedule 2020: Full List of Rescheduled Tournaments and Events
As the sports community world to adjust during the coronavirus pandemic, the golf community has shuffled the dates of several events to hopefully continue its season.
Augusta National Golf Club, the European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA Tour, The Royal and Ancient and USGA issued a joint statement Monday outlining the new timelines for several events.
"This is a difficult and challenging time for everyone coping with the effects of this pandemic." the statement said. "We remain very mindful of the obstacles ahead, and each organization will continue to follow the guidance of the leading public health authorities, conducting competitions only if it is safe and responsible to do so."
As part of Monday's announcement, the R&A canceled the 2020 British Open and the Augusta National rescheduled the Masters for November. The cancelation of the British Open marks the first time the historic tournament won't be held since World War II.
Other schedule changes include the U.S. Open moving from June to September. It is still scheduled to be played at Winged Foot in Westchester County, N.Y., an area severely impacted by the pandemic. The PGA Championship, which postponed its May 17 event, has been reset for August, while the Ryder Cup plans to still continue in September.
The PGA Tour is considering rescheduling tournaments in the weeks formerly occupied by the U.S. Open, the British Open and the Men's Olympic golf competition in June and July. The Tour will make further announcements about the potential events, as well as its fall schedule, in the coming weeks.
The European Tour is still working through various scenarios to potentially reschedule its tournaments for the 2020 season.
The LPGA's revised summer schedule will begin on the week of June 15 with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Check Out the Revised Schedule of Events:
- June 15-21: Potential PGA Tour event (formerly U.S. Open week)
- June 19-21: LPGA's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at
Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.
- June 25-28: KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Penn.
- July 9-12: Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana
Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio
- July 13-19: The British Open canceled
- July 13-19: Potential PGA Tour event (formerly The Open Championship week)
- July 15-18: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.
- July 27-Aug. 2: Potential PGA Tour event (formerly Men's Olympic Competition week)
- July 31-Aug. 2: 2ShopRite LPGA Classic at A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course) in Galloway, N.J.
- Aug. 3-9: PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif.
- Aug. 6-9: LPGA's The Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France
- Aug. 10-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
- Aug. 13-16: Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open at
The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland
- Aug. 17-23: The Northern Trust, TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.
- Aug. 20-23: AIG Women's British Open at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland
- Aug. 24-30: BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill.
- Aug. 27-30: LPGA's UL International Crown
- Aug. 31-Sept. 7: Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta
- Sept. 3-6: CP Women's Open Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- Sep. 10-13: LPGA's ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
- Sept. 14-20: U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.
- Sept. 17-20: LPGA's Cambia Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland
- Sept. 22-27: Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis.
- Sept. 24-27: LPGA's Kia Classic at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, Calif.
- Nov. 9-15: Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.