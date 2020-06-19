Golfer Nick Watney withdrew from the RBC Heritage tournament in South Carolina prior to Friday's second round after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour announced.

Per the PGA Tour, Watney indicated he had symptoms "consistent" with the coronavirus prior to his arrival at the tournament on Friday. He consulted a physician, was administered a test and was found to be positive.

"Nick will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation and recovery period under CDC guidelines," the PGA Tour said in its release. "For the health and well-being of all associated with the tournament and those within the community, the TOUR has begun implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick."

Watney traveled privately to the event and was not on the PGA TOUR-provided charter flight. He tested negative upon arriving at this week's tournament.

Watney is the first PGA Tournament member to test positive for COVID-19. Prior to the event, 369 individuals underwent on-site testing, with everyone receiving a negative result.

This week's RBC Heritage marks the PGA Tour's second tournament back following a multiple-month hiatus caused by the pandemic.

At last week's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, all 487 participants (players, caddies and essential personnel) tested negative for COVID-19.

Watney, 39, finished 24th last week.

He shot three-over, 74 in the first round of this week's event.