The 2020 PGA Championship will be played at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park on Aug. 3-9 without fans.

The PGA of America made the announcement Monday after receiving the green light from state officials to hold the event without spectators.

"We are both inspired and honored to 'play on,'" said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "In doing so, we will spotlight not only the beauty of TPC Harding Park, but the fortitude of San Francisco and its remarkable people. We'd like to thank the state of California and the city and county of San Francisco for being terrific partners in helping us get to this place. While the local community cannot be with us physically on-site, we will certainly carry their spirit of resilience and unity with us as we stage our major championship, on their behalf, for all the world to see and enjoy."

The PGA of America weighed various scenarios over the past several months for holding the championship, including possibly changing the venue to Valhalla in Kentucky or Quail Hollow in North Carolina. However, it decided to stick with its original location and the rescheduled dates in August amid the coronavirus pandemic. The PGA Championship was initially scheduled to be played on May 14-17.

Organizers will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and work with the city of San Francisco, the state of California, county public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention through Championship Week.

The August event will be golf's first men's major championship of 2020. Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka will seek a historic three-peat.

Other rescheduled majors include the U.S. Open set for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot and the Masters moved to Nov. 12-15.