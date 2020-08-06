The first major of 2020 will begin on Thursday when the PGA Championship tees off at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Harding Park will host the PGA Championship for the first time this year, but the field has significant experience at the course. Rory McIlroy won the WGC-Match Play at Harding Park in 2015, and Tiger Woods won the 2005 WGC-American Express Championship there a decade later. Perhaps the familiarity will bode well for the headliners over the weekend.

Woods enters Thursday seeking his 16th major and fifth PGA Championship. He most recently won the tournament in 2007 at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

Follow along live as we track the leaders at TPC Harding Park. You can find some of the key tee times on Thursday below (all times Eastern).

11:11 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry

11:22 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

11:33 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

4:47 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

4:58 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia

11:15 a.m. – Strong Start for Finau

Scottie Scheffler advanced to 3-under to keep the lead through four holes, but Tony Finau has also gotten off to a strong start. Finau birdied two of his first three holes to move within a stroke of Scheffler, and he now holds sole possession of second place in San Francisco.

10:30 a.m. – Scheffler Stays Hot

Two holes, two birdies for young American Scottie Scheffler as he takes the lead at TPC Harding Park. Scheffler converted a 25-foot birdie on the par-4 11th as he moved to 2-under for the day.

10:30 a.m. – Scheffler Moves to 1-Under

Scottie Scheffler got off to a hot start at TPC Harding Park on Thursday. The 24-year-old birdied the par-5 10th to begin his round, moving into a tie with C.T. Pan for first place. Scheffler's best major finish is a 27th place showing at the 2017 U.S. Open

10:15 a.m. – Pan Emerges as Leader

The first group of the day teed off at 10 a.m. ET, and we already have a leader in San Francisco. C.T. Pan recorded a birdie on the par-4 first, giving him the sole lead of the tournament at 1-under. Pan, Brian Harman and Jeff Hart were the first pair to tee off on Thursday morning