In just second career major tournament, 23-year-old Collin Morikawa beat out a crowded field to win the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

Morikawa shot a 6-under par 64 to emerge from the pack with the victory. He began the day in a three-way tie for third place at 7-under par with Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka, two shots behind the 54-hole leader Dustin Johnson.

At one point on Sunday, Morikawa was one of seven players who held the lead at 10-under par. He took sole possession of the lead by chipping in for birdie at the 14th hole, before setting up for a dramatic moment on No. 16.

Morikawa's drive on the 294-yard par 4 settled about seven feet from the hole. He made the eagle putt to move to 13-under par on the tournament and virtually seal the victory.

Morikawa is one of four players to win his first PGA Championship at age 23 or younger, a group that includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jack Nicklaus.