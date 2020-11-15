Tiger Finds Creek Three Times on No. 12 in Final Round

SI.com
GOLF
Tiger Woods Finds Creek Three Times on No. 12 in Final Round

Tiger Woods wasn't necessarily in contention for a second straight green jacket on Sunday, but he was trending toward a potential top-20 finish as he entered his final round at Augusta National. But Woods's Sunday took a disastrous turn at the par-3 12th.

Woods found Rae's Creek three times en route to a career-worst 10 on the 12th hole. The five-time Masters champion fell to nine over for the day following his trio of miscues, and he sat at four over for the tournament. 

The troubles for Woods started with a tee shot that landed short before trickling into the creek. Woods was short once again on his third stroke, and his next shot flew into the bunker beyond the green. Woods added a third water ball as he attempted to fly the ball out of the bunker, further plummeting him down the leaderboard.

Woods's 10 on the par-3 12th marks his worst-ever finish in a single hole in a PGA Tour event. He previously posted a nine in the 1997 Memorial Tournament.

Woods was able to salvage his final round to a degree after his struggles on No. 12. He finished Sunday with four straight birdies, exiting Augusta National at one under for the tournament.

Dustin Johnson entered Sunday as the tournament leader at 16 under. You can follow along with all the Masters action here

