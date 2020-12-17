Report: PGA Won't Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine for Golfers

SI.com
GOLF
Report: PGA Unlikely to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine for Golfers

Author:
Publish date:
usga-flag-logo

The PGA is unlikely to require players to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to participate in 2021, according to ESPN's Bob Harig.

PGA tournaments are expected to be held without fans through February. Spectators could return at some point in 2021, though even an influx in attendance won't necessitate a COVID-19 vaccination.

"I think vaccination is a choice, and I would apply the same logic and the same amount of care to that subject as we have to every other subject, and that is to try and do our best to educate our members on vaccination and the pros and cons associated with it,'' PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said on Thursday. "But ultimately it's an individual decision.''

13 PGA Tour events were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The PGA Tour returned in June without crowds. Only two tournaments in 2020 have been held with spectators in the crowd.

The PGA held three majors in 2020 after the Open Championship was canceled in April. The 2021 major calendar will kick off in April as the Masters returns to its traditional spot on the golf calendar. Dustin Johnson won his second career major at Augusta in November.

