Michelle Wie West Responds to Giuliani's Objectifying Comments

Michelle Wie West took to Twitter to express outrage over the former New York City mayor Rudy Guiliani's objectifying comments that he mentioned on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Thursday.

The attorney for former President Donald Trump told a story about a round with the late Rush Limbaugh at a charity fundraiser seven years ago. The paparazzi was “driving us crazy," and Guiliani proceeded to suggest that they were after photos of playing partner Wie West's putting stance, who “bends all the way over and her panties show.”

"On the green is Michele Wie, and she is getting ready to putt," Giuliani said, in part. "Now Michelle Wie is gorgeous. She's 6 feet. And she has a strange putting stance. She bends all the way over. And her panties show. And the press was going crazy. ... I said '[Rush], it's not me, it's not you.'"

Giuliani ended his tale, asking, "Is it OK to tell that joke?"

Bannon awkwardly replied, "We already told it, so I don't know."

Wie West took to Twitter on Friday to express her frustrations about his degrading comments, but did not note Guiliani by name.

“What this person should have remembered from that day,” Wie West wrote, “was the fact that I shot 64 and beat every male golfer in the field leading our team to victory. I shudder thinking that he was smiling to my face and complimenting me on my game while objectifying me and referencing my ‘panties’ behind my back all day.”

She continued, discussing how elite-level pro golfers are talked about in terms of their appearance rather than their game. That same year when the incident happened Wie West won the U.S. Women's Open at Pinehurst.

That putting stance was meant to improve her stats.

"NOT as an invitation to look up my skirt," Wie West wrote on Twitter.

The 31-year-old has won five times on the LPGA Tour but injuries have plagued her journey in recent years. Wie West is currently on a hiatus from the game after the birth of her daughter.

The United States Golf Association replied to Wie West on Saturday

"Sexism has no place in golf or in life," the USGA post said. "We are always in your corner."