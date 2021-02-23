SI.com
Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Single-Vehicle Accident in Los Angeles

Tiger Woods was hospitalized following a single-vehicle car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

In a statement to Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport, Woods's agent Mark Steinberg said Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in the accident. 

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Steinberg said.

According to NBC News, Woods is undergoing treatment of compound fractures on at least one leg. According to a Lt. Michael White from L.A. County Sheriff's Office, Woods's injuries are non-life-threatening. 

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that at around 7:12 a.m. PT, police responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle, which Woods was driving alone, sustained major damage, according to the report.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider. Woods’s SUV rolled multiple times before coming to a halt.

The L.A County Sheriff's Department statement also said Woods was "extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics."

He was subsequently transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by ambulance.

No information was provided regarding the cause of the accident.

According to Golf Digest, Woods, 45, was in California for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after serving as a host for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational over the weekend. Woods was spotted alongside former NBA star Dwyane Wade and actor David Spade at Rolling Hills Country Club on Monday.

Woods recently underwent the fifth back surgery of his career. The microdiscectomy procedure he had this past December was the same procedure three previous times, once in 2014 and twice in 2015. He also had a more serious spinal fusion in April 2017. 

Woods made his professional debut in 1996 and has subsequently accumulated 82 PGA TOUR victories, tied with Sam Snead for the most wins in history. His 15 major championships are second all-time behind Jack Nicklaus's 18. 

Woods has two children, both with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

