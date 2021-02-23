Athletes Send Support to Tiger After Car Crash

SI.com
GOLF
'I'm Sick to My Stomach': Justin Thomas, Ian Poulter and More React After Tiger Woods Injured in Car Accident

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department said that police responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash around 7:12 a.m. PT on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle, which Woods was driving alone, sustained major damage, according to the report.

The statement also said Woods was "extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics." He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

In a statement to Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport, Woods's agent Mark Steinberg said the golfer is undergoing surgery.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," Steinberg said. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Following the news of Woods's accident, an emotional Justin Thomas addressed the situation in a press conference for the WGC-Workday Championshi.

"I'm sick to my stomach. It hurts to see...one of my closest friends get in an accident," Thomas said. "I just hope he's alright. Just worried for his kids, you know. I'm sure they're struggling."

Several athletes around sports world also took to social media to send Woods their thoughts and prayers.

