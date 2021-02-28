Golfers to Wear Red and Black in Honor of Tiger Woods

SI.com
GOLF
Tiger Woods is More Than Golf
Rory McIlroy Among Golfers to Wear Red Shirt, Black Pants in Honor of Tiger Woods on Sunday

Rory Mcllroy and other golfers are planning to honor Tiger Woods, who was injured in a single-vehicle car accident on Tuesday, by wearing his signature red shirt and black pants during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida on Sunday. 

Patrick Reed also said he is "definitely" going to wear the combination of clothes on Sunday, according to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis. In addition, Collin Morikawa will also join and honor Woods. Morikawa idolized the 45-year-old icon while growing up in Southern California and is currently leading the pack in the 54-hole event. 

Max Homa tweeted that he wouldn't be participating with the other golfers to honor Woods because he didn't pack a red shirt or black pants to the event as he didn't learn of the accident until he arrived, but still showed support for the gesture. 

"Hope to see a lot of red and black out there," Homa said in a tweet.

The final round starts at 8 a.m. EST.

