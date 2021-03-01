Collin Morikawa and Other Golfers Pay Tribute to Tiger

SI.com
Tiger Woods is More Than Golf
'Tiger Means Everything to Me': Collin Morikawa and Others Pay Tribute to Tiger Woods

It was an emotional moment for Collin Morikawa when the 24-year-old won the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida on Sunday. It became all the more real when the golfer, who idolized Tiger Woods growing up, found out he was now the second person to ever win a Major and a World Golf Championship under the age of 25 — the first being Woods. 

"Tiger means everything to me," Morikawa said. "Yes, he had the crash and thankfully he's alright and hopefully he has a quick and great recovery, but I don't think we say thank you enough. So, I want to say thank you to Tiger." 

Morikawa, who said his grandfather died last month, went on to say that sometimes you lose people too early and don't get the chance to say thank you when you have the chance. The teary-eyed champion also brought up the late Kobe Bryant as an example. 

During the final round of the championship, other golfers showed their love for Tiger while on the course by sporting Woods's signature Sunday red shirt and black pants combo.

Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Champ, Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, Jason Day, Justin Thomas and more all joined in the outfit coordination. 

Woods is currently recovering from a one-vehicle car crash on Tuesday where he suffered multiple "open fractures" to his right leg, according to ESPN

Despite the devastating injury and accident, Woods saw the gesture while recovering and acknowledged the tribute on Twitter.

"It's hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts," Woods said in the Tweet. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

