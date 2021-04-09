Golfer Forced to Putt With 3-Wood at Masters After Breaking Putter

Many golfers are concerned about their putting game when they come to Augusta to play the Masters. Si Woo Kim had to do without his putter altogether for his final few holes on Friday.

Kim, who entered the Masters looking to claim his fourth PGA Tour victory, broke his putter in frustration after a chip on hole 15 rolled well beyond the pin. That had followed a three-putt on hole 14.

The 25-year-old finished the round putting with his 3-wood, and surprisingly didn't seem too hindered by it. He achieved par on holes 15 through 18, though he did miss a makable birdie putt on 16.

Currently, Kim is tied for sixth at 4-under par, three strokes behind leader Justin Rose. He finished round one of the tournament with a score of 71 on Thursday.

Live Masters Leaderboard

The Korean's best Masters finish came in 2019 when he finished tied for 21st. He became the youngest player ever to earn a PGA Tour card through qualifying school, accomplishing the feat in 2012 at the age of 17.