SI.com
GOLF
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Will Justin Rose Finally Close it Out at The Masters?
Will Justin Rose Finally Close it Out at The Masters?

Si Woo Kim Broke His Putter, Finished Round Two With 3-Wood

Author:
Publish date:

Many golfers are concerned about their putting game when they come to Augusta to play the Masters. Si Woo Kim had to do without his putter altogether for his final few holes on Friday. 

Kim, who entered the Masters looking to claim his fourth PGA Tour victory, broke his putter in frustration after a chip on hole 15 rolled well beyond the pin. That had followed a three-putt on hole 14. 

The 25-year-old finished the round putting with his 3-wood, and surprisingly didn't seem too hindered by it. He achieved par on holes 15 through 18, though he did miss a makable birdie putt on 16.

Currently, Kim is tied for sixth at 4-under par, three strokes behind leader Justin Rose. He finished round one of the tournament with a score of 71 on Thursday. 

Live Masters Leaderboard

The Korean's best Masters finish came in 2019 when he finished tied for 21st. He became the youngest player ever to earn a PGA Tour card through qualifying school, accomplishing the feat in 2012 at the age of 17. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NCAA team logos
Play
College Basketball

Athletic Figures Demand NCAA Punish States With Anti-Trans Bills

Transgender athletes and allies held a press conference Friday urging the NCAA to withdraw its athletic events from states with anti-transgender legislation.

John Brannen talking to players on the sidelines for Cincinnati men's basketball.
Play
College Basketball

Cincinnati Fires Men's Basketball Coach John Brannen

Less than a week after suspending John Brannen, Cincinnati has fired him as its men's basketball coach.

Si Woo Kim
Play
Golf

Golfer Forced to Putt With 3-Wood at Masters After Breaking Putter

Si Woo Kim is only three shots off Masters leader Justin Rose despite having to putt with a 3-wood for the final four holes of his second round.

quentin-grimes-houston
Play
NBA

Report: Quentin Grimes to Declare for NBA Draft

The Houston guard will hire an agent and enter the 2021 NBA draft.

oaklawn
Gambling

Horse Race of the Week: Best Bets for the 2021 Arkansas Derby

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday's Arkansas Derby from Oaklawn Park, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Moses Moody (5) waves to the stands while leaving the court after the game in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
College Basketball

Arkansas Guard Moses Moody Declares for NBA Draft

Moses Moody, SEC Freshman of the Year, led the Razorbacks to their first Elite 8 appearance since 1995.

cody-bellinger-astros-cheating
MLB

Dodgers Place Bellinger on IL With Bruised Left Calf

Bellinger was accidentally spiked by Athletics reliever Reymin Guduan on Monday.

Deshaun Watson holds a football.
Play
NFL

Judges Order Women Suing Watson to Disclose Names

Watson's lawyer argued that the "use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness."