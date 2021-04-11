SI.com
GOLF
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Hideki Matsuyama Becomes First Japanese Player to Win Masters

Author:
Updated:
Original:
hideki-matsuyama-masters

Hideki Matsuyama held off the field at the Masters on Sunday as he secured his first green jacket.

Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to ever win the Masters as he finished the tournament at 10-under. Matsuyama shot an 1-over 73 on Sunday, closing the weekend one stroke ahead of second-place finisher Will Zalatoris.

Matsuyama, 29, won at Augusta National in his 10th Masters appearance. He previously finished fifth at the Masters in 2015, and he entered the weekend with five career PGA Tour wins. Matsuyama had not won a tournament since 2017 before Sunday's victory. 

There wasn't much competition for the green jacket as Matsuyama finished his round on Sunday. Jon Rahm finished the tournament at 6-under following a final-day 66, while Jordan Spieth finished four shots behind Matsuyama despite a 2-under 70 on Sunday. 

Xander Schauffele briefly closed the gap to just two strokes as the final pair approached the par-3 16th, but he then hit the ball in the water off the tee en route to a triple bogey. Schauffele finished the tournament tied for third at 7-under.  

Matsuyama entered the weekend at 4-under. He sprinted to the lead on Saturday with a 7-under 65, and he held his lead throughout the final round. Matsuyama is the second international champion in the last eight Masters, joining 2017 winner Sergio Garcia

YOU MAY LIKE

hideki-matsuyama-masters
Golf

Matsuyama Becomes First Japanese Player to Win Masters

Hideki Matsuyama will put on the green jacket after a final-round 73 on Sunday.

Stephen Curry and Aaron Taylor
NBA

Curry, Ex-Con Guest Announcer Share Emotional Moment

Aaron Taylor spent 26 years in the infamous San Quentin prison, where he rehabilitated himself after struggles with drug addiction and a troubled childhood.

WWE wrestler Edge in the ring on SmackDown, lit dramatically
Play
Wrestling

WrestleMania 37 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Live updates from the second night of WWE’s WrestleMania 37.

Closeup of WWE's Drew McIntyre on Raw
Play
Wrestling

How to Watch WrestleMania 37

Everything you need to know ahead of WWE's two-night WrestleMania.

James Wiseman goes up for a dunk
NBA

Report: Warriors’ Wiseman Suffers Meniscus Injury

The Warriors are reportedly expecting to hear that center James Wiseman will be out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a knee injury Saturday.

evander-holyfield
Boxing

Source: Evander Holyfield Returning to Ring in June

Evander Holyfield, the Hall of Fame heavyweight, has been retired since 2011.

eddie-george-titans
College Football

Report: Eddie George to Be Named Tennessee State Coach

Tennessee State is reportedly bringing in an NFL legend as it looks to boost its football program.

dexter-fowler-angels
MLB

Angels OF Dexter Fowler Out for Season With Torn ACL

This is Fowler's 14th MLB season and first with the Angels, who acquired him in a trade with the Cardinals in early February.