Matsuyama Becomes First Japanese Player to Win Masters

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama held off the field at the Masters on Sunday as he secured his first green jacket.

Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to ever win the Masters as he finished the tournament at 10-under. Matsuyama shot an 1-over 73 on Sunday, closing the weekend one stroke ahead of second-place finisher Will Zalatoris.



Matsuyama, 29, won at Augusta National in his 10th Masters appearance. He previously finished fifth at the Masters in 2015, and he entered the weekend with five career PGA Tour wins. Matsuyama had not won a tournament since 2017 before Sunday's victory.

There wasn't much competition for the green jacket as Matsuyama finished his round on Sunday. Jon Rahm finished the tournament at 6-under following a final-day 66, while Jordan Spieth finished four shots behind Matsuyama despite a 2-under 70 on Sunday.

Xander Schauffele briefly closed the gap to just two strokes as the final pair approached the par-3 16th, but he then hit the ball in the water off the tee en route to a triple bogey. Schauffele finished the tournament tied for third at 7-under.

Matsuyama entered the weekend at 4-under. He sprinted to the lead on Saturday with a 7-under 65, and he held his lead throughout the final round. Matsuyama is the second international champion in the last eight Masters, joining 2017 winner Sergio Garcia.