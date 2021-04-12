Best Moments from the 2021 Masters

Golf's first major of the year returned to its traditional spot on the calendar in 2021, complete with the famed azaleas and a limited number of fans. On Sunday, Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win the Masters, finishing the tournament at 10-under and one stroke ahead of second-place finisher Will Zalatoris.

From Matsuyama's historic win, to the blooming azaleas on the course, to appearances by Patrick Mahomes and Ryan Fitzpatrick, here are the best pictures from the 2021 Masters at Augusta National.

