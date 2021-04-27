Golfer Calls Dad After PGA Tour Qualification: 'I Made It'

PGA Tour via Twitter

Michael Visacki went the first 13 years of his professional career without qualifying for a PGA Tour event. But on Monday at the Valspar Championship in Tampa, Visacki converted a putt he'll never forget.

Visacki found himself far outside the fairway on his first shot of a playoff hole on Monday. But he quickly rallied with a clutch wedge shot, placing himself within four feet to save par. Visacki then converted the putt as he qualified for his first PGA Tour event.

Visacki quickly called his father after the round to share the good news. Both Visacki and his dad cried through their call in perhaps the most touching moment of the 2021 golf season.

"I made it," Visacki told his father through tears.

Viscacki touched on how impactful his parents have been throughout his career in an interview with PGATour.com's Ryan Fench following the round.

"They sacrificed everything for me," Viscacki said. "They have given up everything for me. They knew I was able to do it and they were always there for me. My dad cried, my mom cried, and I cried. My mom was driving when she called me, she had to pull over and she had to take a minute."

