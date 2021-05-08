DeChambeau Flies Home, Wrongly Thinks He Missed Cut

Bryson DeChambeau spent more time in the air than expected this weekend when he flew home prematurely from the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

When the 27-year-old finished his second-round 74 Friday, he sat two over for the tournament at T-78, and it was looking like he would miss the cut. DeChambeau decided to leave Charlotte early and fly home to Dallas.

What the world's fifth-ranked golfer didn't account for was for the wind to pick up, leading to a shake up in the standings. Multiple golfers struggled enough to move the cut line back to 2-over.

DeChambeau made the weekend cut, but there was a problem. He needed to leave Dallas and head back to Charlotte to make the 8:10 a.m. ET Saturday tee time.

The golfer posted a picture of him at the gym on his Instagram story Friday night with the caption, “Headed back to Dallas to get a quick workout in.. see ya tomorrow Charlotte.”

On Saturday morning, he explained to a few colleagues on the course what went through his mind.

"When I was like 78th or whatever, no chance" DeChambeau said. "Land, I'm 64th."

"You're like oh no," someone said to the golfer.

"I was like you've got to be kidding me. Alright, turn it around. Go back."

DeChambeau has ascended the leaderboard after posting five birdies Saturday. He double bogeyed on hole 18 to finish three-under on the day and -1 for the tournament.

