Mickelson Holds Slim Lead Over Koepka, Eyes History

Phil Mickelson is gunning to be the oldest golfer to win a major as he holds a slim lead over Brooks Koepka headed into the final round of the PGA Championship.

This is the golfer's first 54-hole lead in a major since the 2013 U.S. Open, which is when he finished runner-up in the event. Julius Boros is the reigning oldest golfer to win a major at 48 years, four months, 18 days during the 1968 PGA Championship. Mickelson is less than four weeks away from turning 51, and is currently sitting at 7-under.

After finishing the second round on Friday tied for the lead with Louis Oosthuizen, Mickelson birdied five of his first 10 holes on Saturday and extended the lead to as many as five strokes. He was on a 20-hole bogey-free stretch until the 12th hole, and then followed it up with a double bogey at 13 after landing his drive in the water.

The 50-year-old holds a one-stroke lead over Koepka, who is two months removed from knee surgery. He had the opportunity to tie for the lead until the 31-year-old missed a six-foot par putt at 18.

Koepka is on the hunt for his fifth major championship and third PGA Championship, which he won in 2018 and 2019. Meanwhile, Oosthuizen rests alone at third at 5-under after shooting 72 at Kiawah Island.

