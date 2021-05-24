Sports Illustrated home
GOLF
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

The Best Reactions to Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship Win

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Phil Mickelson's improbable PGA Championship win on Sunday left the sports and entertainment world in awe as golf fans showed support for the 50-year-old's journey. 

From football to basketball to comedians, Mickelson won the hearts of Twitter when he became the oldest person to ever win a major

He earned shoutouts from pop stars like Niall Horan to all-time greats like Tiger Woods and Tom Brady. Anyone who was a fan of the game was a fan of Mickelson's fist major win in eight years.

Some of the best reactions to Mickelson's unlikely win and his journey:

More PGA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Phil Mickelson after winning the 2021 PGA Championship.
Golf

Twitter Reacts to Phil Mickelson's Historic Win

Tom Brady, Tiger Woods and Niall Horan showed their support for Mickelson after his PGA Championship win.

Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship in 2021.
Golf

Mickelson Wins PGA Championship, Oldest Major Champion Ever

Phil Mickelson made history at 50 years old as the oldest person to ever win a major.

Multiple Lakers and Suns players being separated during altercation.
NBA

Payne Ejected in Game 1 Scrum Between Lakers, Suns

Cameron Payne was ejected and two Lakers players were each given a technical foul after a chaotic sequence.

Juventus celebrates its win over Bologna.
Soccer

Juventus, AC Milan Squeeze Into Champions League

Juventus used a win over Bologna and a Napoli draw to slide into the fourth and final qualification spot for next season's Champions League.

Jonathan David celebrates his goal for Lille
Soccer

Lille Wins Ligue 1, Denying PSG Four-Peat

Lille eased to a 2-1 victory over Angers on Ligue 1's final day, finishing one point above Paris Saint-Germain for the French title.

oksana-masters-cycling
Olympics

How Paralympian Oksana Masters Keeps Beating the Odds

Masters is one of the world's most accomplished athletes, having won eight Paralympic medals in three sports. In Tokyo, she has her sights set on medaling in a fourth: cycling.

nba-logo-2k-tournament
NBA

Report: NBA Eyeing Talks Over Midseason Tournament

Adam Silver is reportedly looking to re-engage teams and the players' union in talks over a midseason tournament.

Messi-Elche-Barcelona
Soccer

Messi Sitting Out Barcelona's Season Finale

With nothing left to play for, Barcelona is letting its maestro get some extra rest before Copa America.