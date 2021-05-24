Twitter Reacts to Phil Mickelson's Historic Win

The Best Reactions to Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship Win
Phil Mickelson's improbable PGA Championship win on Sunday left the sports and entertainment world in awe as golf fans showed support for the 50-year-old's journey.
From football to basketball to comedians, Mickelson won the hearts of Twitter when he became the oldest person to ever win a major.
He earned shoutouts from pop stars like Niall Horan to all-time greats like Tiger Woods and Tom Brady. Anyone who was a fan of the game was a fan of Mickelson's fist major win in eight years.
Some of the best reactions to Mickelson's unlikely win and his journey:
