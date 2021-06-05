DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Jon Rahm walked off the 18th green at the Memorial after tying the 54-hole record and building a six-shot lead, leaving him on the cusp of joining Tiger Woods as the only repeat winners.

Moments later, he doubled over and said in anguish, “Not again!”

Rahm was notified he tested positive for the coronavirus, knocking him out of the tournament.

A command performance, that included a hole-in-one Saturday morning to complete his second round, went to waste.

The PGA Tour said the Spaniard had come in close contact with a person who was COVID-19 positive, meaning he could play provided he was tested daily. Every test came back negative except the one after his second round that was completed Saturday morning.

The positive test was confirmed, the results returned as he was on the 18th green. Rahm was been asymptomatic all week.

In a statement released Saturday night, Rahm expressed his disappointment in having to withdraw from the tournament, saying he and his family are all OK.

“I’m very disappointed in having to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament,” Rahm wrote. “This is one of those things that happens in life, one of those moments where how we respond to a setback defines us as people. I’m very thankful that my family and I are all OK. I will take all of the necessary precautions to be safe and healthy, and I look forward to returning to the golf course as soon as possible.

“Thank you to all of the fans for their support and I’m looking forward to watching the showdown tomorrow afternoon with you all.”

He was withdrawn from the tournament, leaving Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa tied for the lead at 12-under 204.

“It’s kind of the worst situation for something like that to happen and he played awesome today and it’s just, it’s really a shame,” Cantlay said.

