At 12-1 Odds, This is the Live Bet to Make at the 3M Open
The 3M Open has reached the halfway mark, and Canada's Taylor Pendrith leads Matthew NeSmith by two shots. Similar to last year's event, scores are low, as Pendrith is 12 under through two rounds. Is he the safest live bet on the board?
Our model says no. We'd lean toward Andrew Putnam, who is currently tied for third at 9 under. We see his live odds at +1200 on DrafKings, and it stands out as a prime live bet for the 2024 3M Open,
He's had an inconsistent season, but we believe Putnam's game is primed for a breakthrough. He currently boasts an impressive +2.71 strokes gained approach this week, highlighting his precision and effectiveness with irons—a critical asset at TPC Twin Cities. Also, his solid +1.53 strokes gained putting showcases his ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities on the greens, a key for success anywhere.
Putnam also finished last week's Barracuda Championship with +1.78 strokes gained approach, which shows he is trending the right direction. His T11 finish at the 3M in 2022 signals his comfort and proficiency on this layout.
Putnam's potential to peak at the right moment makes him an intriguing bet. A single standout week can redefine a player's season, and with Putnam's skillset and experience, he presents a compelling case as a value bet at this point in the tournament.