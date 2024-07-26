SI

2024 3M Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The PGA Tour event in Minnesota is offering an $8.1 million purse, with $1.458 million to the winner. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.

Jeff Ritter

The 3M Open is offering an $8.1 million purse this week.
The PGA Tour made its annual stop in the Minnesota this week for the 3M Open. The field is playing for an $8.1 million purse, with $1.458 million to the winner.

It's a tough spot on the PGA Tour calendar, as last week Xander Schauffele won the British Open and many of the Tour's biggest stars, including Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, skipped the Twin Cities to either travel to Paris for the Olympics or rest up for the FedEx Cup playoffs. Headliners in this week's field include Sahith Theegala, who is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 11, Billy Horschel, who is fresh off a runner-up finish at Royal Troon and Tony Finau, who won this event in 2022.

Lee Hodges finished 24 under par last year and he was back in the field this week as the defending champion. Expect more low scores this week at TPC Twin Cities.

The PGA Tour is off next week as the men's Olympic competition is set to be staged in Paris. The Tour picks up again one week later with the Wyndham Championship.

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 3M Open

2024 3M Open Final Payouts

Win: $1.458 million

2: $882,900

3: $558,900

4: $386,900

5: $332,100

6: $293,625

7: $273,375

8: $253,125

9: $236,925

10: $220,725

11: $204,525

12: $188.325

13: $172,125

14: $155,925

15: $147,825

16: $139,725

17: $131,625

18: $123,525

19: $115,425

20: $107,325

21: $99,225

22: $91,125

23: $84,645

24: $78,165

25: $71,685

26: $65,205

27: $62,775

28: $60,345

29: $57,915

30: $55,485

31: $53,055

32: $50,625

33: $48,195

34: $46,170

35: $44,145

36: $42,120

37: $40,095

38: $38,475

39: $36,855

40: $35,235

41: $33,615

42: $31,995

43: $30,375

44: $28,755

45: $27,135

46: $25,515

47: $23,895

48: $22,599

49: $21,465

50: $20,817

51: $20,331

52: $19,845

53: $19,521

54: $19,197

55: $19,035

56: $18,873

57: $18,711

58: $18,549

59: $18,387

60: $18,225

61: $18,063

62: $17,901

63: $17,739

64: $17,577

65: $17,415

66: $17,253

67: $17,091

68: $16,929

69: $16,767

70: $16,605

71: $16,443

72: $16,281

73: $16,119

74: $15,957

75: $15,795

76: $15,633

77: $15,471

78: $15,309

79: $15,147

80: $14,985

