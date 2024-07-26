2024 3M Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour made its annual stop in the Minnesota this week for the 3M Open. The field is playing for an $8.1 million purse, with $1.458 million to the winner.
It's a tough spot on the PGA Tour calendar, as last week Xander Schauffele won the British Open and many of the Tour's biggest stars, including Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, skipped the Twin Cities to either travel to Paris for the Olympics or rest up for the FedEx Cup playoffs. Headliners in this week's field include Sahith Theegala, who is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 11, Billy Horschel, who is fresh off a runner-up finish at Royal Troon and Tony Finau, who won this event in 2022.
Lee Hodges finished 24 under par last year and he was back in the field this week as the defending champion. Expect more low scores this week at TPC Twin Cities.
The PGA Tour is off next week as the men's Olympic competition is set to be staged in Paris. The Tour picks up again one week later with the Wyndham Championship.
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 3M Open
2024 3M Open Final Payouts
Win: $1.458 million
2: $882,900
3: $558,900
4: $386,900
5: $332,100
6: $293,625
7: $273,375
8: $253,125
9: $236,925
10: $220,725
11: $204,525
12: $188.325
13: $172,125
14: $155,925
15: $147,825
16: $139,725
17: $131,625
18: $123,525
19: $115,425
20: $107,325
21: $99,225
22: $91,125
23: $84,645
24: $78,165
25: $71,685
26: $65,205
27: $62,775
28: $60,345
29: $57,915
30: $55,485
31: $53,055
32: $50,625
33: $48,195
34: $46,170
35: $44,145
36: $42,120
37: $40,095
38: $38,475
39: $36,855
40: $35,235
41: $33,615
42: $31,995
43: $30,375
44: $28,755
45: $27,135
46: $25,515
47: $23,895
48: $22,599
49: $21,465
50: $20,817
51: $20,331
52: $19,845
53: $19,521
54: $19,197
55: $19,035
56: $18,873
57: $18,711
58: $18,549
59: $18,387
60: $18,225
61: $18,063
62: $17,901
63: $17,739
64: $17,577
65: $17,415
66: $17,253
67: $17,091
68: $16,929
69: $16,767
70: $16,605
71: $16,443
72: $16,281
73: $16,119
74: $15,957
75: $15,795
76: $15,633
77: $15,471
78: $15,309
79: $15,147
80: $14,985