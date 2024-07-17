2024 British Open Power Rankings: Scottie Scheffler Leads Pack, But These Nine Players Look Dangerous
Welcome to Power Rankings, a weekly feature on SI Golf from our partners at KeyCompete. This week the PGA Tour shifts to the season’s final major: the British Open at Royal Troon. Here’s how our model sees the event event shaping up.
2024 British Open Preview
The 2024 Open Championship returns to Royal Troon for the 10th time. Founded in 1878 and home to some of golf's most iconic moments, Troon presents a classic links challenge. Renowned for its strategic bunkering, undulating fairways, and unpredictable weather, the course demands precision and adaptability from every player. The last time it hosted this event, Phil Mickelson and Henrik Stenson engaged in an epic final-round shootout, with Stenson prevailing. Here are the players our model likes this week:
KeyCompete’s 2024 British Open Power Rankings
(Odds from DraftKings -- place your bets here)
1. Scottie Scheffler (+450): Forget his track record at this event. With six wins already in 2024, Scheffler couldn’t be in better form to take a run at his first Claret Jug.
2. Xander Schauffele (+1100): All-around game and mental resilience are key. Newly minted PGA champion could double up on 2024 majors here.
3. Rory McIlroy (+850): 2014 Open Champion. Knows how to win, but when will 10-year drought finally end?
4. Ludvig Aberg (+1600): Rising star has captured attention with impressive play. Not overly worried about fade last Sunday at Scottish Open.
5. Bryson DeChambeau (+1800): Not much previous Open success but he's riding high and continuing to play well after U.S. Open win.
6. Collin Morikawa (+1600): Strong irons and recent success in major championships position him once again as a strong contender.
7. Tyrrell Hatton (+2800): Tenacity and ability to grind out scores makes him dangerous.
8. Tommy Fleetwood (+2200): Familiarity with links golf and consistent ball-striking make him a threat. Guaranteed to be a fan favorite.
9. Jon Rahm (+2500): Hasn’t brought his best to the majors this year but could be due.
10. Viktor Hovland (+3000): Inconsistent but if it all clicks for four rounds, could finally jump off the Best Without a Major list.
2024 Scottish Open Recap
Scotland's own Robert McIntyre got the job done at picturesque Renaissance Club. His final round was a masterclass in precision and nerve as he ultimately secured his maiden European Tour title. The win has boosted his British Open odds all the way up to +4000.
Keycompete had a solid week and brought our record on matchup bets to 126-72 this year.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.