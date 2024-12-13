2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Final Payouts, Prize Money From Mixed Team Event
Silly season has arrived, and while it won't last long the action in Florida should be entertaining this weekend at the Grant Thornton Invitational, the PGA Tour-LPGA Tour mixed team event. The purse this year at the Grant Thornton Invitational is $4 million, with the winning team set to evenly split a $1 million prize.
The 54-hole event employs scramble, foursomes and, one the final day, a "modified fourball," where both players tee off, then switch balls for their second shots and play that same ball until it's holed. The lower score of the partners counts as the team score. Good times had by all.
Australia's Lydia Ko and Jason Day have returned this year as the defending champions. Here are the teams for this year's Grant Thornton Invitational:
- Lydia Ko and Jason Day
- Nelly Korda and Tony Finau
- Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler
- Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
- Lilia Vu and Luke List
- Jeeno Thitikul and Tom Kim
- Céline Boutier and Matthieu Pavon
- Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala
- Lauren Coughlin and Cameron Young
- Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel
- Mel Reid and Cameron Champ
- Gabriela Ruffels and Nick Dunlap
- Megan Khang and Matt Kuchar
- Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp
- Jennifer Kupcho and Akshay Bhatia
- Maja Stark and J.T. Poston
And here are the final payouts. We'll update this article once the tournament is complete.
2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Final Payouts
Win: $1 million
2nd: $560,000
3rd: $330,000
4th: $250,000
5th: $215,000
6th: $190,000
7th: $180,000
8th: $170,000
9th: $160,000
10th: $150,000