2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Final Payouts, Prize Money From Mixed Team Event

Lydia Ko and Jason Day teamed up to win the Grant Thornton Invitational in 2023. / Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Silly season has arrived, and while it won't last long the action in Florida should be entertaining this weekend at the Grant Thornton Invitational, the PGA Tour-LPGA Tour mixed team event. The purse this year at the Grant Thornton Invitational is $4 million, with the winning team set to evenly split a $1 million prize.

The 54-hole event employs scramble, foursomes and, one the final day, a "modified fourball," where both players tee off, then switch balls for their second shots and play that same ball until it's holed. The lower score of the partners counts as the team score. Good times had by all.

Australia's Lydia Ko and Jason Day have returned this year as the defending champions. Here are the teams for this year's Grant Thornton Invitational:

  • Lydia Ko and Jason Day
  • Nelly Korda and Tony Finau
  • Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler
  • Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
  • Lilia Vu and Luke List
  • Jeeno Thitikul and Tom Kim
  • Céline Boutier and Matthieu Pavon
  • Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala
  • Lauren Coughlin and Cameron Young
  • Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel
  • Mel Reid and Cameron Champ
  • Gabriela Ruffels and Nick Dunlap
  • Megan Khang and Matt Kuchar
  • Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp
  • Jennifer Kupcho and Akshay Bhatia
  • Maja Stark and J.T. Poston

And here are the final payouts. We'll update this article once the tournament is complete.

2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Final Payouts

Win: $1 million

2nd: $560,000

3rd: $330,000

4th: $250,000

5th: $215,000

6th: $190,000

7th: $180,000

8th: $170,000

9th: $160,000

10th: $150,000

