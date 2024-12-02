2024 Hero World Challenge Full Field: Elite 20 at Tiger Woods’s Tournament
Golf’s “Silly Season” officially begins this week in the Bahamas, a trip many of the world’s top players are happy to make.
The Hero World Challenge features 20 players teeing it up for a four-round, no-cut event in the Bahamas, a nice place to shake off rust and start thinking about 2025. Tiger Woods hosts the event for his foundation, though he won’t be playing this year while he nurses a September back surgery.
Without Woods, all the attention inside the ropes will be on Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion and world No. 1 by a massive margin. Put it this way: he has more than three times as many world ranking points as No. 5 Ludvig Åberg, the next highest-ranked player in the field.
Nine of the world's top 19 players are in the field. Nine of the 12 members of September’s U.S. Presidents Cup team are also in the field, with only Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa staying home.
Keegan Bradley, the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, is playing and will surely be asked about recent reports of payments for his players at Bethpage. Woods, the tournament host, meets the media Tuesday morning.
2024 Hero World Challenge Full Field
Scottie Scheffler
Ludvig Åberg
Wyndham Clark
Patrick Cantlay
Sahith Theegala
Keegan Bradley
Russell Henley
Robert MacIntyre
Sam Burns
Aaron Rai
Sungjae Im
Brian Harman
Tony Finau
Tom Kim
Matthieu Pavon
Akshay Bhatia