2024 PGA Tour Player Survey: What’s the Best Advice You Received As a Rookie?
Earlier this summer Sports Illustrated surveyed a number of PGA Tour players about a range of topics around golf, from their bucket-list courses to Tour perks to whether they watch golf when they’re not competing, and much more. We think you’ll enjoy the answers.
Today’s question:
What’s the best advice you received as a PGA Tour rookie?
“Don’t take everything too seriously. I would always take every round super-serious and one day Jeff Sluman took me aside and said ‘don’t take everything so serious. You’re going to be fine out here.’” — Stewart Cink
“David Ogrin told me to never hit a putt until you’re ready to hit it.” — Jimmy Walker
“Just keep doing what you doing, don’t change anything up.” — Ryan Palmer
“Been so long ago, not sure I remember.” — Adam Scott
“When I was trying to decide on turning pro or remaining amateur, Payne Stewart gave me some great advice. He said the PGA Tour is always going to be there, college will not. Don’t be in your sixth year on the Tour, wishing you could have those two years back in college, go four years to college and the Tour will always be there.” — Matt Kuchar
“Tom Lehman told me he never spent more than two weeks away from his wife. So far the most I’ve been away from mine was 16 days and that was only once because we were overseas. We’ve been married 19 years now, so Tom must have been right.” — Aaron Baddeley
“Just keep doing what got you out here.” — Mackenzie Hughes
“Matt Kuchar told me to be nice to people and smile more.” — Jordan Spieth
“Don’t make golf bigger than it should be in your life and surround yourself with people who feel the same way as you do.” — Zach Johnson
“Treat yourself well and stay in better hotels.” — Keegan Bradley
“Go long, work hard, be rewarded.” — Akshay Bhatia
“Work hard all the time.” — Daniel Berger
“A delay in your career is not a denial. Keep charging.” — Gary Woodland
“Joe Ogilvie was a good buddy of mine, still is, said there are a lot of good players out here and you’ll figure it out. Just keep working and you’ll do it. So far it’s worked out pretty well.” — Kevin Streelman
“A lot of people offered a lot of advice, some better than others, but in this game you really have to figure it out for yourself.” — Francesco Molinari