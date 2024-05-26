2024 RBC Canadian Open Full Field: Rory McIlroy Among 7 of Top 30 Heading to Hamilton
The 2024 RBC Canadian Open has a tough act to follow.
There may not have been a better finish in golf last year than when Nick Taylor dropped a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff to defeat Tommy Fleetwood at the RBC Canadian Open, setting off a raucous celebration around Oakdale Golf and Country Club as Taylor became the first native Canadian to win the event since 1954.
The celebration included fellow pro Adam Hadwin rushing the green to spray champagne, only to get planted into the turf by a security guard who didn’t know his Canadian PGA Tour stars.
One thrilling win, two viral moments. And that was on top of the tournament being the focus of the golf world as it was the first event after the PGA Tour-LIV Golf “framework agreement.”
Can that be topped? We’ll see, as a field of 156 visits Hamilton Golf and Country Club. Rory McIlroy, now No. 3 in the world after being jumped by PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, is one of seven players in the top 30 of the world rankings scheduled to tee it up. The others are Sahith Theegala (12th), Tommy Fleetwood (13th), Cameron Young (17th), Tom Kim (26th), Taylor (28th) and Sam Burns (29th).
Hamilton Golf and Country Club, a 7,084-yard par-70, is hosting for the seventh time, only Glen Abbey Golf Course (30 times) and Royal Montreal Golf Club (10 times, at two venues) have hosted more Canadian Opens. The tournament has been played since 1904, only halted by war or pandemic.
The full field is listed below, via the PGA Tour Communications X account. Follow this post all week for any field updates.