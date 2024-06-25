Rocket Mortgage Classic Power Rankings: Watch Out for a First-Time PGA Tour Winner
Welcome to Power Rankings, a weekly feature on SI Golf from our partners at KeyCompete. This week the PGA Tour shifts to Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here’s how our model sees the event event shaping up:
2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Preview
The Rocket Mortgage Classic is known for its commitment development, spearheaded by the tournament’s sponsor, Rocket Mortgage, and its classic venue, Detroit Golf Club. It’s an exquisite example of classic parkland design, courtesy of Donald Ross. The boasts two 18-hole courses – the North Course and the South Course — and the tournament is played on a composite course utilizing the majority of the North Course with a few holes from the South. Her are the 10 players our model likes this week.
KeyCompete’s 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Power Rankings
1. Tom Kim (+1200) : Sharp iron play and solid putting make him a favorite. Fell to Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at last week’s Travelers Championship but still enjoyinh a strong season.
2. Cameron Young (+1400) : Powerful swing and aggressive style. Has seven runner-up finishes but no titles on the PGA Tour — this week could be the breakthrough. T9 last week, which featured a 59 in round 3, and T2 here in 2022.
3. Min Woo Lee (+2000) : Ball striking and creativity around the greens are his M.O. Appears to be rounding into form..
4. Akshay Bhatia (+2000) : Fearless and fun to watch, but his strong short game will be key. Winner of the Valero Texas Open in April.
5. Aaron Rai (+3000) : Precision and steady demeanor make him a consistent performer. T9 here last year.
6. Alex Noren (+2800) : Experience and steadiness should play well here.
7. Taylor Pendrith (+3500) : Consistent, solid all-around game. Winner of this year’s Byron Nelson.
8. Maverick McNealy (+3000) : Dark horse. Continues to slowly climb the ranks. His solid putting and course management make Detroit a good contender for his first PGA Tour win.
9. Davis Thompson (+3000) : Another rising star prodigious length and strong iron play will be advantageous.
10. Keith Mitchell (+3000) : Powerful driving and aggressive style are good for Detroit, especially if he handles the par 5s.
2024 Travelers Championship Recap
Scottie Scheffler clipped Tom Kim in a playoff to continue his torrid 2024 season, which now includes six wins. Cameron Young also gave fans a show, carding a 59 in the third round which was good for the lowest round on tour since 2020.
KeyCompete had a solid week on our matchup bets to bring our yearly record to 110-67.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.