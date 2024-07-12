2024 Scottish Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour are once again co-sanctioning the Scottish Open, which this year is offering a $9 million purse, with $1.62 million to the winner. Seventy-five players from each tour are in the field.
Six of the current top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are competing: Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland. McIlroy is the defending champ, as last year he swiped this title away from Robert MacIntyre after striping a 2-iron to set up a stunning birdie on the 72nd hole. There's now a plaque in the fairway to commemorate that shot.
This is the final tune-up event before next week's British Open at Royal Troon.
Here's full breakdown of prize money for the 2024 Scottish Open.
Win: $1.62 million
2: $981,000
3: $621,000
4: $441,000
5: $369,000
6: $326,250
7: $303,750
8: $281,250
9: $263,250
10: $245,250
11: $227,250
12: $209,250
13: $191,250
14: $173,250
15: $164,250
16: $155,250
17: $146,250
18: $137,250
19: $128,350
20: $119,350
21: $110,250
22: $101,250
23: $94,050
24: $86,850
25: $79,650
26: $72,450
27: $69,750
28: $67,050
29: $64,350
30: $61,650
31: $58,950
32: $56,250
33: $53,550
34: $51,300
35: $49,050
36: $46,800
37: $44,550
38: $42,750
39: $40,950
40: $39,150
41: $37,350
42: $35,550
43: $33,750
44: $31,950
45: $30,150
46: $28,350
47: $26,550
48: $25,110
49: $23,850
50: $23,130
51: $22,590
52: $22,050
53: $21,690
54: $21,330
55: $21,150
56: $20,970
57: $20,790
58: $20,610
59: $20,430
60: $20,250
61: $20,070
62: $19,890
63: $19,710
64: $19,530
65: $19,350
66: $19,170
67: $18,890
68: $18,810
69: $18,630
70: $18,450
71: $18,270
72: $18,090
73: $17,910
74: $17,730
75: $17,550
76: $17,370
77: $17,190
78: $17,010
79: $16,830
80: $16,650
81: $16,470
82: $16,290
83: $16,110
84: $15,930
85: $15,750
86: $15,570
87: $15,390
88: $15,210
89: $15,030
90: $14,850