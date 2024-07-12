SI

2024 Scottish Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The Scottish Open is offering a $9 million purse, with $1.62 million to the winner. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.

Jeff Ritter

Rory McIlroy is playing in his first event since his U.S. Open meltdown. He's the defending champion in Scotland.
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour are once again co-sanctioning the Scottish Open, which this year is offering a $9 million purse, with $1.62 million to the winner. Seventy-five players from each tour are in the field.

Six of the current top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are competing: Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland. McIlroy is the defending champ, as last year he swiped this title away from Robert MacIntyre after striping a 2-iron to set up a stunning birdie on the 72nd hole. There's now a plaque in the fairway to commemorate that shot.

This is the final tune-up event before next week's British Open at Royal Troon.

Here's full breakdown of prize money for the 2024 Scottish Open.

2024 Genesis Scottish Open Final Payouts

Win: $1.62 million

2: $981,000

3: $621,000

4: $441,000

5: $369,000

6: $326,250

7: $303,750

8: $281,250

9: $263,250

10: $245,250

11: $227,250

12: $209,250

13: $191,250

14: $173,250

15: $164,250

16: $155,250

17: $146,250

18: $137,250

19: $128,350

20: $119,350

21: $110,250

22: $101,250

23: $94,050

24: $86,850

25: $79,650

26: $72,450

27: $69,750

28: $67,050

29: $64,350

30: $61,650

31: $58,950

32: $56,250

33: $53,550

34: $51,300

35: $49,050

36: $46,800

37: $44,550

38: $42,750

39: $40,950

40: $39,150

41: $37,350

42: $35,550

43: $33,750

44: $31,950

45: $30,150

46: $28,350

47: $26,550

48: $25,110

49: $23,850

50: $23,130

51: $22,590

52: $22,050

53: $21,690

54: $21,330

55: $21,150

56: $20,970

57: $20,790

58: $20,610

59: $20,430

60: $20,250

61: $20,070

62: $19,890

63: $19,710

64: $19,530

65: $19,350

66: $19,170

67: $18,890

68: $18,810

69: $18,630

70: $18,450

71: $18,270

72: $18,090

73: $17,910

74: $17,730

75: $17,550

76: $17,370

77: $17,190

78: $17,010

79: $16,830

80: $16,650

81: $16,470

82: $16,290

83: $16,110

84: $15,930

85: $15,750

86: $15,570

87: $15,390

88: $15,210

89: $15,030

90: $14,850

