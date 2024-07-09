2024 Scottish Open Power Rankings: Rory McIlroy Returns, but Xander Schauffele Leads an Elite Field
Welcome to Power Rankings, a weekly feature on SI Golf from our partners at KeyCompete. This week the PGA Tour shifts to Scotland for the Scottish Open, the final stop before the British Open at Royal Troon. Here’s how our model sees the event event shaping up:
2024 Genesis Scottish Open Preview
The Scottish Open remains a collaboration between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, and this year it’ll be staged at Renaissance Club. It’s not only a British Open tune-up, but also a world-class venue with a loaded field.
Designed by renowned architect Tom Doak and opened in 2008, Renaissance Club has swiftly gained acclaim. Located near North Berwick, Scotland, it stretches more than 7,300 yards. It should be a worthy test. Here are 10 players our model likes this week:
KeyCompete's 2024 Genesis Scottish Open Power Rankings
(Odds from DraftKings - place your weekly bets here)
No. 10 - Brian Harman (+5000): Known for his precision and short game prowess, Harman, a former Open champion, is a good fit here.
No. 9 - Viktor Hovland (+2200): Proficiency with irons and confident putting can't be overlooked. Just needs consistency.
No. 8 - Hideki Matsuyama (+3500): Always formidable when his ball striking is on.
No. 7 - Wyndham Clark (+5500): Aggressive style and long drives should play well here.
No. 6 - Tommy Fleetwood (+2000): Fan favorite with a silky swing, creativity around the greens could be a differentiator.
No. 5 - Tom Kim (+2600): Tenacious and strategic, looks ready to win soon.
No. 4 - Ludvig Aberg (+1600): Fearless and still emerging. Like Kim, feels like he’s going to win something big soon.
No. 3 - Collin Morikawa (+1400): Factored heavily into Masters and PGA Championship. Still a great bet at tough courses.
No. 2 - Rory McIlroy (+750): First event since U.S. Open heartbreak. Wouldn’t be a surprise to see him storm to a palette-cleansing title.
No. 1 - Xander Schauffele (+850): Leading the pack with a balanced game and a knack for clutch performances. The PGA Championship winner could add another title to his season.
2024 John Deere Classic Recap
Davis Thompson's victory at the 2024 John Deere Classic was a confident win that highlighted his rising stature in professional golf. His final round performance, marked by strategic shot-making and clutch putts, turned into a comfortable, runaway win. It was quite a statment during a breakthrough win.
Keycompete had a solid week that brought our season record to 120-71.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.