Travelers Championship Power Rankings: Our Model Eyes a New Favorite This Week
Welcome to Power Rankings, a weekly feature on SI Golf from our partners at KeyCompete. This week the PGA Tour shifts to Connecticut for another signature event, the Travelers Championship. Here’s how our model sees the event event shaping up:
2024 Travelers Championship Preview
The PGA Tour rolls along this week to the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. The par-70 course is known for its picturesque scenery and low scoring. Keegan Bradley will defend his title against a formidable field, including Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, and Collin Morikawa. It should be another edition that continues this even’t rich tradition. Here’s how our model sees it unfolding.
KeyCompete’s 2024 Travelers Championship Power Rankings:
1. Xander Schauffele (+750): With his consistent performances and clutch play under pressure, Schauffele enters as our favorite. Four straight finishes of T8 or better, including a win at the PGA Championship.
2. Scottie Scheffler (+360): For the first time in what feels like forever, Scheffler isn’t No. 1 in our rankings, but his dynamic game and consistency make his a threat anywhere. Will be interesting to see how he bounces back from disappointing U.S. Open.
3. Patrick Cantlay (+2000): T3 at the U.S. Open and a good fit here.
4. Ludvig Aberg (+1200) : His star continues to rise, despite recent weekend fade at Pinehurst. A big-event win feels inevitable.
5. Collin Morikawa (+1100) : A newly minted U.S. Olympian. Thrives on tough courses and a factor in several big events this season. Should be a good fit for TPC River Highlands.
6. Brian Harman (+4000) : Horse for the course: three straight finishes of T8 or better here.
7. Hideki Matsuyama (+2200) : Former Masters champion brings steady game and international acclaim. Quietly having a consistent season.
8. Russell Henley (+2500) : All-around game and recent form make him one of our favorite dark horses. T7 last week.
9. Sahith Theegala (+3000) : Aggressive style and ability to score low is exactly what’s required here. Eight top 20s this year and a T2 here two years ago.
10. Corey Conners (+3500) : Superb ball striker and consistent player, Five top 20s in his last 6 starts.
2024 The U.S. Open Tournament Recap
The 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 will be remembered for its intense highs and heartbreaking lows. Bryson DeChambeau electrified the crowd with his showmanship and theatrical finish on the 72nd hole. Meanwhile Rory McIlroy's final round brought a mix of agony and drama, as two short missed putts shattered his hopes of backing into a playoff with DeChambeau. McIlroy himself seemed stunned, and it highlightec the fine margins and emotional rollercoasters that define championship golf.
KeyCompete had a nice week on our matchup picks that brought our yearly record to 105-65.
