U.S. Open Final Round Winners and Losers: DeChambeau Joins Exclusive Company
PINEHURST, N.C. – Day 4 of the 2024 U.S. Open is in the books. We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:
Winners
Bryson DeChambeau: He hit only 5 of 14 fairways and still won Sunday. That’s incredible. When it came to scrambling out of the waste areas during the tournament, no golfer was better at it than DeChambeau. And when he needed to make a 4 footer to win the tournament, he did it on 18. It’s also why he joined exclusive company Sunday, joining Bobby Jones, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as two-time U.S. Open champions who also won a U.S. Amateur title.
Tony Finau: He shot 5 under over the final 14 holes and finished with a 3-under 67 in the final round, good enough for T3 along with Patrick Cantlay. Finau tied for the lowest score on Sunday along with with Russell Henley and Sam Burns, and he had opportunities to go even lower. He's posted top-five finishes in every major championship despite never winning one, but he now seems as close as ever to finally breaking through.
Pinehurst No. 2: Talk about a wicked test of golf. This is how major championships are supposed to be conducted, played and finished. It was a refreshing change from the shootout at the PGA Championship at Valhalla. Pinehurst No. 2 was about as tough as it gets with only eight players finishing under par, and it took an amazing bunker shot by DeChambeau on 18 to finally win it.
LIV Golf: For those who are still keeping score in terms of tour vs. tour, that’s two major titles in two years now for the Saudi-backed circuit. And if you’re a PGA Tour loyalist, Bryson defeating Rory has to particularly sting. The Crushers GC captain may have been the most popular player Sunday at Pinehurst, which would have been inconceivable three years ago.
Losers
Rory McIlroy: After going 49-for-49 on putts inside of 5 feet, McIlroy missed two putts under four feet for pars on the final four holes which would have given him his first major title in 10 years. McIlroy shot 5 over on the final four holes on the weekend. This defeat will sting for a long time. The next question: Does this ending prevent him from winning another major? We'll see.
Patrick Cantlay: After Thursday’s opening 65 it seemed possible that he’d follow his good friend Xander Schauffele with a maiden major victory of his own. But that was his last under par round at Pinehurst, and a Sunday 70 never saw him on the brink of winning. Got a lot of TV time for his hat sponsor, though.