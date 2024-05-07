Mother’s Day Golf Gift Guide: Great Deals on Gear For Moms Who Love to Play Golf
Moms, sisters, aunties, grandmas, gal friends—we can be a tough lot to shop for any time of year, but when it’s Mother’s Day, the pressure is on.
The moms and women in our lives do a lot for us, and Mother’s Day is an extra special time for us to say ‘Thank You!” It can be with words, a card, flowers or gift - the important part is to acknowledge that you appreciate them and all the love they give to us. If your super hero Mom also happens to play golf, here are some gift ideas she might not have even known she wanted.
Callaway Supersoft Mother’s Day Bouquet Golf Balls are our top pick for a no-brainer, must-get gift for Mom that she won’t forget. Flowers are lovely, but special edition designed golf balls with roses, carnations, tulips and daisies on them are even better. Supersoft is one of the most popular balls in golf. The HyperElastic SoftFast Core is optimized for faster driver speed and soft feel around the green. The Hybrid Cover allows for maximized distance from high launch and low spin, with soft feel and durability. For extra love, bundle the balls with Callaway’s matching Mother’s Day Heritage Twill adjustable cap and #1 Mom Trifold towel. Four sleeves/12 balls are $24.99.Shop Callaway Golf balls with our partner at PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE
Tilley Golf Bucket Hat has a modern style that will update Mom’s headwear selection while also providing sun protection. It’s made from lightweight, buoyant polyester supplex with a water resistant, breathable membrane and UPF50+. A tee holder is cleverly built into the brim for functionality, and a mesh pouch inside the lid can hold a cold pack for ultimate comfort when temperatures heat up. Six colors and four sizes to choose from, $99. Shop all Tilley hats with our partner at PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE
Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 Golden Star Shoe is an ideal apres golf sneaker. Mom will stay comfy and stylish with a look made for two in the Skechers Mommy & Me collection for fun matching looks with the little ones. This laceless Stretch Fit style features sock-like comfort with an engineered knit upper, foil leopard print heel lining, metallic trim, and a cushioned Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole. The flexible traction outsole provides grip for everyday wear, and they are machine washable.
Available in sizes 6.5 - 11, $90. Shop Sketchers shoes with our partner at PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE
Sun Mountain Gradient Vest is an on-trend and practical layering addition to golf outfits, but this one packs much more. Mom will appreciate the vest is full-length, windproof and has stretch side panels for range of motion and comfort. It’s also made with 37.5 insulation that is chemical-free, lightweight, and has an extreme weight-to-warmth ratio. Any moisture gets removed before it turns into sweat, helping maintain an ideal core temperature. Climate control clothing has been proven to increase athletic performance by up to 26 percent giving Mom that little extra boost her next round. Available in four gradient colorways, $129.99, at sunmountain.com.
Mizuno T24 Soft White Satin Women's Wedge will help Mom with those in between short shots. Features such as a tapered blade design that creates incremental vertical MOI for more consistent spin, HydroFlow micro grooves that are laser etched release moisture and reduce spin drop off, and six groove geometry delivering maximized spin for both full and partial shots, plus more cutting-edge technical details, combine to make this club a bag favorite. Available in eight loft and five bounce degrees, $180. Shop Mizuno with our partner at PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE
Ame & Lulu Women’s Love All Sweatshirt comes in three custom chain-stitched embroidery styles - Hole In One, Birdie and Golf. Mom can show off her love of golf while looking sporty chic and comfortable in the upscale sweatshirt. The 97 percent French terry cotton fabric has a luxurious soft feel and the three percent elastane gives it just enough stretch for extra comfort. Perfect for layering on course and for lounging off course. Pickleball and tennis motifs are also available. Sizes XS - XL, $118, at ameandlulu.com.
Tumi Sport Golf Pouch is a great accessory for any golf enthusiast Mom. Whether playing 18 holes or enjoying a drink on the 19th, she’ll know her golf are valuables secure. Exterior features include zip closure, two angled side pockets for pencils, a carabiner for attaching to daisy chain, belt loop or bag strap, four slots for golf tees, and one tee on outer pocket. Inside there is a slip pocket for divot repair tool. Comes in a premium gift box and you can add a personal touch with monogramming. Available in off white/tan or black, $150, at tumi.com.
Stitch Golf’s Make It Yours (MIY) Semi Custom Golf Bag makes a special personalized gift for Mother’s Day. Choose between two core SL1 lightweight, touring fabric bag colors that have the strength of leather but are more durable, lightweight and water resistant. Then choose a cushioned comfort strap and saddle designs that includes two limited edition Tuckernuck signature prints. The saddle pocket bag is fully removable and allows you to disconnect it when storing your bag eliminating the need to remove all your belongings. When it’s time to switch it up, simply order another color saddle and strap. The bundle MIY starts at $398, at stitchgolf.com.
Lululemon offers Mom’s comfort and versatility with its Softstreme Full-Zip Hoodie and matching High-Rise Short for an outfit that moves with her everywhere. A gathered bubble hem on the hoodie adds a playful pop of volume, while the peach-fuzz soft texture, four-way stretch, and quick-drying fabric give it all the performance attributes needed for a busy day on the run. The four-inch shorts are also made with Softstreme fabric and have a shock cord at the waist for a custom fit. Available in sizes 0 - 14, $148 & $78 respectively, at lululemon.com.
Swing Control Blue Lucca Plaid Modern Techno Ankle Pant creates the perfect balance between cool and classic with an old-school vibe that’s decidedly current. Featuring a modern 26-length and a tailored aesthetic, this versatile must-have pant is fully on-point. Flexible stretch fabric that is lightweight and breathable, combined with an easy slip-on elasticized waistband, built-in tummy control, and four tailored pockets all combine for a super slimming appearance. Available in several other colors/patterns, $140, at swingcontrol.com.