2024 PGA Championship Field Includes Tiger Woods, All of World's Top 100 Players
The field is out for next week’s PGA Championship, and as expected the top 100 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are all on the list.
Actually, the top 103 in the world are in the 156-player field for Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., as well as a couple of intriguing names at No. 644 and No. 801 in the world.
No. 801 is Tiger Woods, the four-time PGA champion who won in 2000 at Valhalla in a thrilling playoff over Bob May. Woods set the consecutive-cuts-made record last month at the Masters before fading on the weekend to 60th, but left Augusta National optimistic for the rest of the majors this season. He accepted a special exemption to the U.S. Open last week.
No. 644 is LIV Golf’s Talor Gooch, who confirmed his special exemption from the PGA of America on Monday via his social media. His spot appears to underline the PGA of America’s desire to have the strongest possible field in its major; Gooch was a three-time winner and LIV Golf’s player of the year in 2023.
LIV Golf’s David Puig and Dean Burmester also received exemptions. Puig has won twice on the Asian Tour in the last seven months and is 106th in the world, while Burmester won back-to-back DP World tour events to end 2023 and won on LIV last month in Miami.
There are 15 LIV golfers in the field. Brooks Koepka is the defending PGA champion, a three-time PGA winner overall and coming in off a win last week in Singapore. Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith are other past major champions from LIV Golf in the field.
Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1 who won last month at the Masters, is scheduled to compete but is on baby watch at home with wife Meredith. He is skipping this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, a signature event on the PGA Tour.
As usual, the field also includes 20 PGA professionals who qualified via the annual PGA Professional Championship. The total PGA professional count is 21, as Michael Block returns after a T15 finish last year at Oak Hill which earned him a spot at Valhalla.
The winners of this week’s Wells Fargo and Myrtle Beach Classic on the PGA Tour will receive spots in the field if they’re not in already.
Below is the full field for the the PGA Championship, which is May 16-19.
Åberg, Ludvig - SWEDEN
An, Byeong Hun - REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Beem, Rich - Austin, TX
Bevell, Josh - Nashville, TN (CFT)
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan - SOUTH AFRICA
Bhatia, Akshay - Wake Forest, NC
Björk, Alexander - SWEDEN
Blair, Zac - Orem, UT
Block, Michael - Mission Viejo, CA (CFT)
Bowser, Evan - Naples, FL (CFT)
Bradley, Keegan - Woodstock, VT
Burmester, Dean - SOUTH AFRICA
Burns, Sam - Shreveport, LA
Cantlay, Patrick - Jupiter, FL
Clark, Wyndham - Denver, CO
Cole, Eric - Tequesta, FL
Cole, Preston - Charlotte, NC (CFT)
Collet, Tyler - Vero Beach, FL (CFT)
Conners, Corey - CANADA
Daly, John - Cleawarter Beach, FL
Davis, Cameron - AUSTRALIA
Day, Jason - AUSTRALIA
DeChambeau, Bryson - Dallas, TX
Detry, Thomas - BELGIUM
Dobyns, Matt - Glen Head, NY (CFT)
Donald, Luke - ENGLAND
Dufner, Jason - Auburn, AL
Dunlap, Nick - Tuscaloosa, AL
Eckroat, Austin - Edmond, OK
English, Harris - Sea Island, GA
Finau, Tony - Lehi, UT
Fitzpatrick, Matthew - ENGLAND
Fleetwood, Tommy - ENGLAND
Fowler, Rickie - Murrieta, CA
Fox, Ryan - NEW ZEALAND
Garnett, Brice - Gallatin, MO
Glover, Lucas - Jupiter, FL
Gooch, Talor - Oklahoma City, OK
Griffin, Ben - Chapel Hill, NC
Grillo, Emiliano - ARGENTINA
Gross, Larkin - Center Cross, VA (CFT)
Hadwin, Adam - CANADA
Harman, Brian - Saint Simons Island, GA
Harrington, Pádraig - IRELAND
Hatton, Tyrrell - ENGLAND
Henley, Russell - Columbus, GA
Herbert, Lucas - Orlando, FL
Hisatsune, Ryo - Japan
Hodges, Lee - Athens, AL
Hoffman, Charley - San Diego, CA
Hoge, Tom - Fort Worth, TX
Højgaard, Nicolai - DENMARK
Højgaard, Rasmus - DENMARK
Homa, Max - Scottsdale, AZ
Horschel, Billy - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Hoshino, Rikuya - JAPAN
Hossler, Beau - Mission Viejo, CA
Hovland, Viktor - NORWAY
Hubbard, Mark - The Woodlands, TX
Hughes, Mackenzie - CANADA
Im, Sungjae - REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Jaeger, Stephan - GERMANY
Johnson, Dustin - Jupiter, FL
Jones, Jared - Houston, TX (CFT)
Kanaya, Takumi - JAPAN
Kaymer, Martin - GERMANY
Kellen, Jeff - Rockford, IL (CFT
)Kim, Si Woo - REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Kim, Tom - REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Kirk, Chris - Watkinsville, GA
Kitayama, Kurt - Las Vegas, NV
Knapp, Jake - Costa Mesa, CA
Kobori, Kazuma - NEW ZEALAND
Koepka, Brooks - West Palm Beach, FL
Kohles, Ben - Dallas, TX
Lawrence, Thriston - SOUTH AFRICA
Lee, Kyoung-Hoon - REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Lee, Min Woo - AUSTRALIA
List, Luke - Augusta, GA
Lowry, Shane - IRELAND
MacIntyre, Robert - SCOTLAND
Malnati, Peter - Knoxville, TN
Marek, Brad - Berkeley, CA (CFT)
Matsuyama, Hideki - JAPAN
McCarthy, Denny - Jupiter, FL
McIlroy, Rory - NORTHERN IRELAND
McNealy, Maverick - Stanford, CA
Mendoza, Kyle - Oceanside, CA (CFT)
Meronk, Adrian - POLAND
Micheel, Shaun - Colliersville, TN
Mickelson, Phil - Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Mitchell, Keith - Saint Simons Island, GA
Molinari, Francesco - ITALY
Montgomery, Taylor - Las Vegas, NV
Moore, Taylor - Southlake, TX
Morikawa, Collin - La Canada, CA
Mueller, Jesse - Phoenix, AZ (CFT)
Murray, Grayson - Raleigh, NC
Nakajima, Keita - JAPAN
Niemann, Joaquin - CHILE
Noren, Alex - SWEDEN
Norrman, Vincent - SWEDEN
Oakley, Zac - King of Prussia, PA (CFT)
Ogletree, Andy - Alpharetta, GA
Olesen, Thorbjorn - DENMARK
Otaegui, Adrian - SPAIN
Pavon, Matthieu - FRANCE
Pendrith, Taylor - CANADA
Perez, Victor - FRANCE
Phillips, Tracy - Tulsa, OK (CFT)
Polland, Ben - Teton Village, WY (CFT
)Poston, J.T. - Sea Island, GA
Puig, David - SPAIN
Putnam, Andrew - University Place, WA
Rahm, Jon - SPAIN
Rai, Aaron - ENGLAND
Reed, Patrick - The Woodlands, TX
Rodgers, Patrick - Avon, IN
Rose, Justin - ENGLAND
Schauffele, Xander - San Diego, CA
Scheffler, Scottie - Dallas, TX
Schenk, Adam - Vincennes, IN
Scott, Adam - AUSTRALIA
Shattuck, Braden - Aston, PA (CFT)
Smith, Cameron - AUSTRALIA
Smith, Jordan - ENGLAND
Soderberg, Sebastian - SWEDEN
Somers, John - Clearwater, FL (CFT)
Speight, Josh - Dallas, TX (CFT)
Spieth, Jordan - Dallas, TX
Straka, Sepp - AUSTRIA
Stricker, Steve - Madison, WI
Svensson, Adam - CANADA
Svensson, Jesper - SWEDEN
Svoboda, Andy - Oak Brook, IL (CFT)
Taylor, Nick - CANADA
Theegala, Sahith - Spring, TX
Thomas, Justin - Louisville, KY
Todd, Brendon - Watkinsville, GA
Tosti, Alejandro - ARGENTINA
Valimaki, Sami - FINLAND
van Rooyen, Erik - SOUTH AFRICA
van Velzen, Ryan - SOUTH AFRICA
Villegas, Camilo - COLOMBIA
Walker, Jimmy - Terrell Hills, TX
Wallace, Matt - ENGLAND
Wells, Jeremy - Estero, FL (CFT)
Widing, Tim - SWEDEN
Woodland, Gary - Topeka, KS
Woods, Tiger - Jupiter, FL
Worthington II, Wyatt - Las Vegas, NV (CFT)
Yang, Y.E. - REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Young, Cameron - Jupiter, FL
Zalatoris, Will - Dallas, TX
CFT -- Corebridge Financial Team/PGA Professionals