SI

2025 Abu Dhabi Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The DP World Tour event in Abu Dhabi is offering a $9 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Tommy Fleetwood enters the weekend tied for the lead in Abu Dhabi.
Tommy Fleetwood enters the weekend tied for the lead in Abu Dhabi. / David Cannon/Getty Images

The DP World Tour is in its homestretch for 2025, and this week its Abu Dhabi Championship is offering a $9 million purse. A strong field has turned out to compete for it, and the winner will receive $1.53 million.

Tommy Fleetwood is perhaps the hottest golfer in the world since the end of summer. He won the Tour Championship and earned four points for Europe in the Ryder Cup. Then he went out and won the DP World Tour's India Championship. Through 36 holes this week, he shared the lead with Aaron Rai heading at 14 under into the weekend.

The top 70 players in the Race to Dubai standings are in field, including Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Ludvig Åberg. Paul Waring is the defending champion, where last year he earned the biggest payday of his career by winning his second DP World Tour title.

Here's the full breakdown of payouts for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Championship. This article will be updated Sunday.

2025 Abu Dhabi Championship Final Payouts

WIN: $1.53 million

2: $990,000

3: $567,000

4: $405,000

5: $360,000

6: $318,000

7: $351,000

8: $279,000

9: $243,000

10: $180,000

11: $165,600

12: $154,800

13: $144,900

14: $137,700

15: $132,300

16: $125,100

17: $121,500

18: $118,800

19: $116,100

20: $110,700

21: $104,400

22: $101,700

23: $98,400

24: $96,300

25: $90,000

26: $88,200

27: $86,400

28: $84,600

29: $82,800

30: $81,000

31: $79,200

32: $77,400

33: $75,600

34: $73,800

35: $72,000

36: $70,200

37: $68,400

38: $66,600

39: $58,500

40: $56,700

41: $54,900

42: $53,100

43: $51,300

44: $49,500

45: $47,700

46: $45,900

47: $44,100

48: $42,300

49: $40,500

50: $38,700

51: $36,900

52: $35,100

53: $33,300

54: $31,500

55: $30,600

56: $29,700

57: $28,800

58: $27,900

59: $27,000

60: $26,100

61: $25,200

62: $24,300

63: $23,400

64: $22,500

65: $21,600

66: $20,700

67: $19,800

68: $18,900

69: $18,000

70: $17,100

More Golf Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Home/Golf