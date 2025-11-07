2025 Abu Dhabi Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The DP World Tour is in its homestretch for 2025, and this week its Abu Dhabi Championship is offering a $9 million purse. A strong field has turned out to compete for it, and the winner will receive $1.53 million.
Tommy Fleetwood is perhaps the hottest golfer in the world since the end of summer. He won the Tour Championship and earned four points for Europe in the Ryder Cup. Then he went out and won the DP World Tour's India Championship. Through 36 holes this week, he shared the lead with Aaron Rai heading at 14 under into the weekend.
The top 70 players in the Race to Dubai standings are in field, including Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Ludvig Åberg. Paul Waring is the defending champion, where last year he earned the biggest payday of his career by winning his second DP World Tour title.
Here's the full breakdown of payouts for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Championship. This article will be updated Sunday.
2025 Abu Dhabi Championship Final Payouts
WIN: $1.53 million
2: $990,000
3: $567,000
4: $405,000
5: $360,000
6: $318,000
7: $351,000
8: $279,000
9: $243,000
10: $180,000
11: $165,600
12: $154,800
13: $144,900
14: $137,700
15: $132,300
16: $125,100
17: $121,500
18: $118,800
19: $116,100
20: $110,700
21: $104,400
22: $101,700
23: $98,400
24: $96,300
25: $90,000
26: $88,200
27: $86,400
28: $84,600
29: $82,800
30: $81,000
31: $79,200
32: $77,400
33: $75,600
34: $73,800
35: $72,000
36: $70,200
37: $68,400
38: $66,600
39: $58,500
40: $56,700
41: $54,900
42: $53,100
43: $51,300
44: $49,500
45: $47,700
46: $45,900
47: $44,100
48: $42,300
49: $40,500
50: $38,700
51: $36,900
52: $35,100
53: $33,300
54: $31,500
55: $30,600
56: $29,700
57: $28,800
58: $27,900
59: $27,000
60: $26,100
61: $25,200
62: $24,300
63: $23,400
64: $22,500
65: $21,600
66: $20,700
67: $19,800
68: $18,900
69: $18,000
70: $17,100