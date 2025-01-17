SI

2025 American Express Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From PGA Tour Event in La Quinta

The 2025 American Express is offering an $8.8 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

At No. 7, Wyndham Clark is the top-ranked player in the field at the American Express.
At No. 7, Wyndham Clark is the top-ranked player in the field at the American Express. / Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The PGA Tour has returned to the mainland U.S. this week, and once again three southern California courses are the scene for the American Express. The event is offering an $8.8 million purse, with $1.584 million to the winner.

The top two players in the world, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, aren't in the field, leaving Wyndham Clark as the lone top-10 player to enter. The event is once again using three courses: the Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Everyone returns to the Stadium Course for Sunday's final round.

Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay are among the headliners. Nick Dunlap returns as the defending champion.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 American Express

2025 American Express Final Payouts

Win: $1.584 million

2: $959,200

3: $607,200

4: $431,200

5: $360,800

6: $319,000

7: $297,000

8: $275,000

9: $257,400

10: $239,800

11: $222,200

12: $204,600

13: $187,000

14: $169,400

15: $160,600

16: $151,800

17: $143,000

18: $134,200

19: $125,400

20: $116,600

21: $107,800

22: $99,000

23: $91,960

24: $84,920

25: $77,880

26: $70,840

27: $68,200

28: $65,560

29: $62,920

30: $60,280

31: $57,640

32: $55,000

33: $52,360

34: $50,160

35: $47,960

36: $45,760

37: $43,560

38: $41,800

39: $40,040

40: $38,280

41: $36,520

42: $34,760

43: $33,000

44: $31,240

45: $29,480

46: $27,720

47: $25,960

48: $24,552

49: $23,320

50: $22,616

51: $22,088

52: $21,560

53: $21,208

54: $20,856

55: $20,680

56: $20,504

57: $20,328

58: $20,152

59: $19,976

60: $19,800

61: $19,624

62: $19,448

63: $19,272

64: $19,096

65: $18,920

66: $18,744

67: $18,568

68: $18,392

69: $18,216

70: $18,040

