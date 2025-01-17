2025 American Express Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From PGA Tour Event in La Quinta
The PGA Tour has returned to the mainland U.S. this week, and once again three southern California courses are the scene for the American Express. The event is offering an $8.8 million purse, with $1.584 million to the winner.
The top two players in the world, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, aren't in the field, leaving Wyndham Clark as the lone top-10 player to enter. The event is once again using three courses: the Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Everyone returns to the Stadium Course for Sunday's final round.
Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay are among the headliners. Nick Dunlap returns as the defending champion.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 American Express
Win: $1.584 million
2: $959,200
3: $607,200
4: $431,200
5: $360,800
6: $319,000
7: $297,000
8: $275,000
9: $257,400
10: $239,800
11: $222,200
12: $204,600
13: $187,000
14: $169,400
15: $160,600
16: $151,800
17: $143,000
18: $134,200
19: $125,400
20: $116,600
21: $107,800
22: $99,000
23: $91,960
24: $84,920
25: $77,880
26: $70,840
27: $68,200
28: $65,560
29: $62,920
30: $60,280
31: $57,640
32: $55,000
33: $52,360
34: $50,160
35: $47,960
36: $45,760
37: $43,560
38: $41,800
39: $40,040
40: $38,280
41: $36,520
42: $34,760
43: $33,000
44: $31,240
45: $29,480
46: $27,720
47: $25,960
48: $24,552
49: $23,320
50: $22,616
51: $22,088
52: $21,560
53: $21,208
54: $20,856
55: $20,680
56: $20,504
57: $20,328
58: $20,152
59: $19,976
60: $19,800
61: $19,624
62: $19,448
63: $19,272
64: $19,096
65: $18,920
66: $18,744
67: $18,568
68: $18,392
69: $18,216
70: $18,040