Discounts Galore! Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Golf Deals of 2025
Black Friday has become the Super Bowl of golf shopping, and this year’s deals are some of the best we’ve ever seen. Whether you’re looking to finally pull the trigger on a launch monitor, upgrade your GPS watch or refresh your golf bag, the discounts are real and the timing is right. We’ve done the legwork to find the standout deals. These are the products and discounts worth your time and money this holiday season.
Vessel Golf Bags - 20% Off Sitewide with Code VSL20
Vessel makes the most premium golf bags you can buy, and they rarely discount their lineup this deeply. Right now, you can take 20% off everything on their site using code VSL20. That includes their Player series stand bags, Lux cart bags, staff bags and even their carbon fiber models. Vessel bags are trusted by more than 100 PGA and LPGA Tour pros for good reason. They’re built with tour-grade synthetic leather, velour-lined dividers, and the kind of attention to detail that most brands skip. If you’ve been eyeing one of these bags but couldn’t justify the price, this is your window.
Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor - Get 12 Free RPT Golf Balls with Purchase
The Rapsodo MLM2PRO is one of the best values in portable launch monitors right now, especially with their holiday bundles at $699.99. You’re getting dual optical cameras plus Doppler radar processing that captures 15 metrics including spin rate, spin axis, club path and angle of attack—data that usually requires much more expensive units. Each limited-time holiday bundle includes either a dozen Callaway Chrome Tour or Titleist Pro V1 RPT balls (required for spin measurements indoors), a tripod, carrying case and a 45-day free trial for their Premium Membership. If you’re looking for an affordable launch monitor that doesn’t compromise accuracy, this is the move.
SwingLogic SLX Hybrid Mini - Save $50
The SwingLogic SLX Hybrid Mini is the launch monitor for golfers who don't want to spend for features they aren’t going to use. At $199, it’s a radar-based device that measures ball speed, club speed, and carry distance with instant voice and LCD feedback. The key selling point here is simplicity. It literally fits in your pocket, sets up in seconds, and works both indoors and outdoors without complicated calibration. When paired with the free SLX Connect app, you also get GPS mapping for more than 40,000 golf courses. It’s not competing on accuracy with launch monitors that cost thousands of dollars, but it’s consistent enough to help you dial in club distances and track practice trends.
Full Swing Kit - Save $1,000
Full Swing made waves this year by putting their KIT launch monitor head-to-head against a $25,000 TrackMan and an $18,000 GCQuad in front of dozens of golf media members, and the results were surprisingly close. Now on sale for $3,999 (normally $4,999), the KIT uses dual-mode radar technology and a built-in 4K camera to deliver 16 data points including spin rate, attack angle, face angle and club path. What separates this from cheaper options is the massive 5.3” OLED display that shows your numbers instantly without needing to check your phone. Tiger Woods helped develop this thing and uses it himself, which tells you something about the data quality.
FlightScope Mevo Launch Monitors - Save Up to $1,200
For $1,299 (or $1,234 with code GAMEVO), the FlightScope Mevo Gen2 gives you the same Fusion Tracking technology that powers FlightScope’s $15,000 X3C. It’s Doppler radar combined with synchronized image processing that measures 20 data parameters. The Gen2 comes with six-hour battery life, USB-C charging, shot tracer with video overlay and lifetime ownership of 12 E6 Connect courses with zero subscription fees. But if you want to take it further, now’s the time to consider the Pro Package and Face Impact Location upgrades. FlightScope is running deep Black Friday discounts — $599 for Pro Package (normally $1,000), Face Impact Location for $299 (normally $499), or both together for $850 (normally $1,499). Those add-ons unlock advanced club data like face-to-path, club path, dynamic loft, swing plane, and strike location heat mapping.
Garmin Approach S70 GPS Golf Watch - Save $100
The Garmin Approach S70 is the most complete dedicated golf watch on the market, and it’s $100 off right now at $599.99. This watch includes a brilliant AMOLED display that makes the preloaded maps for more than 43,000 courses easy to read in any light. And it’s available in 42mm and 47mm sizes. What separates this from cheaper GPS watches is the Virtual Caddie feature that recommends clubs based on your dispersion patterns, elevation changes, and even wind conditions. You also get Green Contour Data, hazard view and PinPointer for blind shots. Beyond golf, it’s a full fitness smartwatch with health tracking, music storage and Garmin Pay. For golfers who want the best GPS watch that also works as an everyday smartwatch, this is it.
TRUE Linkswear Golf Shoes - Up to 70% Off Sitewide
TRUE Linkswear is running their biggest Black Friday sale ever with discounts up to 70% off golf shoes and apparel. This is the brand that’s been quietly winning over tour players and weekend golfers with their minimalist, zero-drop designs that prioritize natural movement and all-day comfort. Their signature models like the OG3 Pro, Lux Hybrid and All Day Knit are built around a wide toe box and flexible construction that lets your foot work the way it’s supposed to. What makes TRUE different is that these shoes transition seamlessly from the course to everyday wear. With deals this deep, this is a good time to try the brand.
Sunday Golf Bags - Up to 33% Off
Sunday Golf has built a cult following by making minimalist golf bags that don’t feel like compromises. Their Black Friday deals include bundle savings across their lineup, from the ultralight Loma at just 1.95 pounds to the full-featured Range stand bag. The Loma and Loma XL are perfect for par-3 courses or quick nine-hole rounds, carrying six to eight clubs comfortably with thoughtful features like an insulated “Frosty Pocket” for beverages. Sunday Golf’s aesthetic is clean and modern without being flashy. And their Black Friday packages include hats, towels and accessories that make the value proposition even stronger.
Blue Tees - Up to 50% Off
Blue Tees has made a name for themselves by delivering premium rangefinder, GPS and golf speaker technology at competitive prices. Their Black Friday deals include significant discounts across the board, even on their flagship products. What makes Blue Tees compelling is that all of their stuff comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee. If you’ve been looking for an affordable alternative to Bushnell or Garmin that still delivers accurate readings and useful features, these deals make it an easy decision.
Arccos - Up to 20% Off
Arccos is golf’s leading game-tracking system, with smart sensors that screw into the grip end of your clubs to automatically track every shot. The system will build a comprehensive database of your performance, leaving nothing else to do but play golf. What makes Arccos so powerful is the AI-powered insights. The system analyzes your data to identify strengths and weaknesses, and provide strokes gained analytics similar to tour pros. It also offers a Smart Caddie feature that recommends clubs based on your actual distances adjusted for wind, elevation, and temperature. With Black Friday pricing on their sensor bundles, this is the best time to get into the system if you’ve been considering data-driven golf.
ShotScope - Up to 50% Off
ShotScope is running their biggest Black Friday sale ever throughout November, with discounts up to 50% off across their entire lineup of GPS watches, laser rangefinders, and performance tracking systems. This opportunity includes incredible prices as this is a brand already built on value. Their entire business model centers around giving consumers more for less. Instead of flashy marketing campaigns that bloat prices, they focus on durability and reliability, passing the savings onto the customers. Their prices were already competitive. Now there’s a chance to get deals that are even more amazing.
Now’s the Time to Realize Incredible Savings
These aren’t gimmick deals on products that nobody wants. These are legitimate savings on gear that can genuinely improve your game or make golf more enjoyable.
Black Friday 2025 is delivering some of the deepest discounts we’ve seen on golf equipment that actually matters. From launch monitors that bring incredible insight to your practice or simulator sessions, to GPS watches that help you play smarter, to bags and shoes built for the way you actually play, there are awesome deals available.
The window for these savings won’t last forever. If something on this list solves a problem you have or fills a gap in your setup, now’s the time to act.