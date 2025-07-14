2025 British Open Bettors’ Roundtable: Favorites, Sleepers, Props and Best Bets for Portrush
The British Open is set for its return to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for what should be an exciting finish to the 2025 major championship season. Here to break it down we have once again convened a panel of Sports Illustrated golf writers and editors: Bob Harig, John Schwarb, Max Schreiber and Jeff Ritter, along with Iain MacMillan, Cody Williams and Brian Giuffra, three betting experts from our partners at SI Betting and FanSided. On to the Open.
The current odds list the top five favorites as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and essentially a dead heat between Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood. Are those the right top players and are they in the right order?
Bob Harig, SI Golf: Not sure I’d have DeChambeau and Schauffele that high at the moment. Both are eminently capable. But Bryson has not shown much proclivity for links golf (he missed the cut last year) and Xander has just two top-10 finishes this year. Both might be considered a rung below the favorites and it’s difficult to argue with the rest.
Brian Giuffra, SI Betting: I don’t see DeChambeau going from being uncompetitive at the British Open to actually competing for a win this year, nor do I feel Morikawa’s game is in a place to compete. That said, I don’t know who to put ahead of them. And quite frankly, it might be better that way, at least for those seeking longer odds bets.
John Schwarb, SI Golf: As mentioned, Bryson is a tough play at a low price—he has more missed cuts (three, including last year) than top-30 finishes (T8 in 2022) at Opens. Fleetwood has also entered bettors’ torment territory, my sympathy is still with those who had him at the Travelers. But bookmakers aren’t going to price him too high and get burned (ditto for Bryson) so to answer the question, yes, this order is about right.
Iain MacMillan, SI Betting: I agree those are the rightful top names on the odds list, but we’re in an interesting spot this year where every top golfer not named Scottie Scheffler has a flaw you can point out before this week’s major. Rahm has been good, not great, Rory has admitted to being unmotivated since the Masters, Bryson’s irons aren’t sharp and he has a poor history at the Open, etc. With that being said, based on talent and skill, the oddsmakers have the top names right.
Max Schreiber, SI Golf:. Yeah, this is right. And to go get even further in the weeds, most everyone here has shown they can contend—and some can win—on links.
Cody Williams, FanSided: It seems like the right names are in there, but the major takeaway that I have is how wide-open this Open ultimately feels. As Iain wisely noted, there’s not really a player in the field that doesn’t have a flaw—especially after Scottie Scheffler putted poorly at the Scottish. One thing I can bank on, though, is not believing in Collin Morikawa. His finishes and the statistics haven’t married for a long time now.
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf: I agree that this week is probably a tough spot to back Bryson, and I’m not going near Morikawa or Fleetwood. I’d bump up Lowry and Åberg ahead of those two but it’s a minor quibble.
Hatton contended deep into Sunday at the U.S. Open, giving LIV Golf its best shot that week. Other than DeChambeau and Hatton, is anyone else from LIV worth betting this week?
Bob Harig, SI Golf: One of these majors, Joaquin Niemann is going to figure it out. He’s too good of a player to struggle as much in these big tournaments and if the odds are right, he’s worth taking a look at. Same for Brooks Koepka, who at some point seems destined to get out of the funk that has seen him struggle a good part of this year.
Brian Giuffra, SI Betting: A LIV player has won at least one major each of the last two years. I don’t see that happening and I’m not betting anyone from LIV this week.
John Schwarb, SI Golf: Rahm’s majors in 2025: T14 Masters, T8 PGA, T7 U.S. Open. Does anyone think he ends his career with two majors? Wouldn’t be crazy to see him win this week and give us another player on Grand Slam watch.
Iain MacMillan, SI Betting: I don’t know if I’ll be betting on him, but keep an eye on Patrick Reed. He has the type of game that should translate well to links-style golf, and he has a win LIV Dallas just a few weeks back. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the guy from LIV to have a chance on Sunday.
Max Schreiber, SI Golf:.Remember Jon Rahm? For all the chatter that he’s lost a step in majors since joining LIV, he finished T7 last year at Troon and also has two consecutive major top 10s.
Cody Williams, FanSided: There’s no need to belabor the point, but it’s Rahm. In fact, there’s a good chance I have him on my betting card this week. I also wouldn’t be surprised if we saw someone like David Puig or an even deeper sleeper like Tom McKibbin pop up at some point at Portrush.
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf: Yeah, Rahm’s the right answer here, and given his finishes in the majors this year, I’m interested at his current price.
The Open returns to Portrush just six years after its debut in 2019, so the R&A is clearly pleased with its new venue. What’s your favorite non-St. Andrews Open venue?
Bob Harig, SI Golf: Muirfield. Not only is it generally regarded as the fairest and by some the best of Open venues, it is in an excellent part of the golf world, bordering the Renaissance Club that hosts the Scottish Open and a mere minutes drive from Gullane, which has also hosted the Scottish Open, as well as golfer favorites such as the West Links in North Berwick, the Glen Golf Club in North Berwick and Kilspindie just down the road. Muirfield is among the best of the best and sits among some other gems.
Brian Giuffra, SI Betting: Carnoustie and Muirfield certainly stand out, but I’m going to say Turnberry. The views are outrageous and the routing is some of the best in the world. It’s a shame it’s not in the rotation anymore, but the Open will return there eventually.
John Schwarb, SI Golf: Carnoustie’s difficulty is legendary and the fact that it is in limbo at the moment to get another Open due to its remoteness only makes the heart grow fonder for it.
Iain MacMillan, SI Betting: Royal Troon. I’m always going to have a soft spot for Scottish courses and Royal Troon has produced some electric finishes the past three times it has hosted the Open.
Max Schreiber, SI Golf:. Turnberry. Even though I wasn’t alive for most of the Opens there, some of golf’s most iconic battles took place there, and I’ve been fortunate to consume them through YouTube and/or reading. Politics is the primary reason why it’s now out of the Open rotation, and the R&A has no intention to bring it back there. Maybe one day, though.
Cody Williams, FanSided: Troon is a monster, without question, and I think one of the best viewing experiences as a golf fan. At risk of being a prisoner of the moment, I also enjoyed Portrush a heck of a lot back in 2019 and am quite excited to see it again.
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf: It’s Troon for me. The course keeps hosting epic Open finishes, and I enjoy the old-school, down-and-back Scottish layout, the nearby town and a handful of holes that are both original and memorable.
British Open weather is notoriously finicky. Do you factor that into your pre-tournament handicapping and are there players you'd favor or rule out in poor conditions?
Bob Harig, SI Golf: You have to factor it in, certainly. The players who complain about it are likely to struggle. Those who embrace it are more likely to have success. You still have to play well but a proper mindset doesn’t hurt if the weather turns foul.
Brian Giuffra, SI Betting: You can try, but anyone who’s been to this area of the world can tell you that’s a futile effort. Wind is more impactful than rain. That’s what I focus on, especially with first-round lead bets. Being on the right side of the weather report can be critical.
John Schwarb, SI Golf: You can drive yourself crazy trying to be an amateur weatherman, though studying the draws is important if the bad stuff appears heading to one side. It’s cliche to say “bet the Euros in bad weather!” but that’s the hill I’d rather die on.
Iain MacMillan, SI Betting: Absolutely. If the weather conditions come into play, the tournament becomes wide open. Not only will I then lean towards European golfers who have more experience playing in tough conditions, but I also play close attention to tee times and when the weather is expected to be at its worst. Luck of the draw can play a huge impact on the results, just ask Brian Harman two years ago. On the flip side of that, if the weather remains good through the event, it narrows down the field and we’ll likely see one of the top dogs get the win.
Max Schreiber, SI Golf:. For sure. It’s as much a part of the Open as the course itself. Some players can withstand it, others, not so much. Some great lucky breaks, and others, again, not so much. And if there’s carnage, it’s anyone’s tournament.
Cody Williams, FanSided: It’s more of a general idea who plays well in tough, Open-style conditions and who struggles (ahem Morikawa). While it’s not an eliminating factor, it’s something that gets baked into the model and could be a decider between players if I’m deeply torn based on the other numbers baked into my handicapping.
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf: I like to save a little in reserve for Round 1 and 2 betting, and the weather can create opportunities. But don’t bother making those wagers until one day in advance or less—forecasts can change on a dime.
The Open often produces some Cinderella contenders, including last year with early leader Daniel Brown. Give us one sleeper, odds 60-1 or higher, who could surprise this week.
Bob Harig, SI Golf: It is truly amazing to see Cam Smith at 100-1 in some places. He won the Open three years ago! His game has certainly fallen off and this has not been his best year but those are some amazing odds for a relatively recent major champion.
Brian Giuffra, SI Betting: I was going to say Ryan Fox, but somehow he’s at +5000. That was a surprise! I like Harry Hall at +6500 and Akshay Bhatia at +12000 are also interesting. But Min Woo Lee at +9500 is very interesting. He’s had some good finishes overseas and I could see him competing this week, though I’m more likely to bet him for a Top 20 than the outright market.
John Schwarb, SI Golf: Russell Henley, now sixth in the world, continues to be disrespected on odds boards in majors. Granted, he missed cuts at the Masters and PGA but he was T10 at Oakmont and fifth in the Open last year. At 60-1 he can’t be ignored.
Iain MacMillan, SI Betting: Aaron Rai. Not only is the former Scottish Open winner in good form heading into this week, but his style of golf fits perfectly for a links style course, especially if the conditions get tough. Hitting fairways and the fat part of greens is his bread and butter. He’s an interesting golfer to consider at 95-1.
Max Schreiber, SI Golf:.Tom Kim. One top-10 in 19 starts this year will understandably have people looking over him, but links golf brings out the best in him. At the Scottish Open last week, he mustered a T7 finish, and he has a runner-up at the 2023 British along with three top 10s at the Scottish. He missed the cut last year at Troon, but at 150-1 he’s worth a flyer.
Cody Williams, FanSided: I’m going to go deep down the board to give you Kristoffer Reitan. He was T4 at the BMW International Open, then T13 at the Scottish while ranking 10th in strokes gained tee-to-green. Did I mention that he’s also 400-1 in his Open Championship debut? Let’s get weird.
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf: I don’t mind riding the hot golfer, and Chris Gotterup is fresh off a win and 90-1. Also 90-1, Ben Griffin is having a breakout summer and I suspect could factor. At those odds, all you want is a chance and I think both guys have one.
There can only be one: who lifts the Claret Jug on Sunday and give us one sentence why.
Bob Harig, SI Golf: Rory McIlroy. He’s over his post-Masters lull and determined to show better at his “home” Open where he missed the cut in 2019. It would be some story to cap the year.
Brian Giuffra, SI Betting: Viktor Hovland has had an up and down season, but he’s the kind of person I see shining in moments like these. He was third at the U.S. Open this year and has five Top 10s at the majors in his career. He’s built for the big moments. Before missing the cut last year, he had three straight top 15s at the British Open. I see him finally getting over the hump.
John Schwarb, SI Golf: Tyrrell Hatton. I picked him earlier this year and won’t go back now; the Englishman has two top-6 finishes on his Open resume and while of course he runs hot, he knows this will be a week with some bad breaks. I like him to hang in for an unexpected (but not ridiculously so) win.
Iain MacMillan, SI Betting: Robert MacIntyre. After last year’s wins at the Canadian Open and Scottish Open, followed by a runner-up finish at this year’s U.S. Open, it’s time for the Scot to take the next step in his career and he’ll achieve that by lifting the Claret Jug this week.
Max Schreiber, SI Golf: Part of me wants to take Scottie Scheffler. He’s bound to win across the pond eventually. But I’m going to go Tommy Fleetwood here. He has three top 10s at the British, most notably a runner-up in 2019 … at Portrush. Even though he lost the Travelers a few weeks ago in Brutal fashion, it showed his game is trending in the right direction. Now, he’ll finally breakthrough and become the first Englishman since 1992 to win the oldest major.
Cody Williams, FanSided: Give me Viktor Hovland to finally get it done this week. His tee-to-green play is back to the expected elite form as of late, and he has three top-13 finishes at the Open in four starts. His putter has been the problem, but the ball-striking test of Portrush, I think, suits the best version of his game.
Jeff Ritter, SI Golf: Fine, I’ll be the guy to make the boring (and smart!) pick and go with Scheffler. Look, the weather could shake this up and give us a random winner who’s a potential lotto ticket. But Scheffler is the best player in the world and three career majors still feels light for the resume he’s putting together. I like those earlier picks for MacIntyre and of course McIlroy, but if we get a mild weather week Scheffler is the guy to beat.