SI

2025 British Open: Bryson DeChambeau's Whiff on Shot Led to Disastrous Hole

Andy Nesbitt

Bryson DeChambeau was a big whiffer on this one.
Bryson DeChambeau was a big whiffer on this one. / @TheOpen

Bryson DeChambeau has become a huge star for how far he's able to hit a golf ball, but during Thursday's first round of the British Open at Royal Portrush he went viral for doing just the opposite, as he swung and missed on a difficult shot from the rough.

DeChambeau, who has never won a Claret Jug, hit his tee shot on the par-4 4th hole into a tough spot on the right. With the ball well above his feet and sitting down in gnarly long grass, he took a mighty cut at it and ended up looking like a lot of people who don't get paid to play golf. He shook off the miss and then hit his next shot a few feet.

He was later able to make a big putt to save double bogey, which dropped him to 2 over.

Check this out:

One of us!

DeChambeau has a lot of golf left to try to get into the mix, but if he's unable to do it that moment may come back to haunt him for quite some time.

More British Open on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Golf