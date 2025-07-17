2025 British Open: Bryson DeChambeau's Whiff on Shot Led to Disastrous Hole
Bryson DeChambeau has become a huge star for how far he's able to hit a golf ball, but during Thursday's first round of the British Open at Royal Portrush he went viral for doing just the opposite, as he swung and missed on a difficult shot from the rough.
DeChambeau, who has never won a Claret Jug, hit his tee shot on the par-4 4th hole into a tough spot on the right. With the ball well above his feet and sitting down in gnarly long grass, he took a mighty cut at it and ended up looking like a lot of people who don't get paid to play golf. He shook off the miss and then hit his next shot a few feet.
He was later able to make a big putt to save double bogey, which dropped him to 2 over.
Check this out:
One of us!
DeChambeau has a lot of golf left to try to get into the mix, but if he's unable to do it that moment may come back to haunt him for quite some time.