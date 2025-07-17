SI

2025 British Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Royal Portrush

The 2025 British Open is offering a $17 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Royal Portrush hosts its third Open this week.
Royal Portrush hosts its third Open this week. / Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

The final major of 2025 has arrived, and the 2025 British Open is in Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland this week. It's offering a $17 million purse, with $3.1 million to the winner.

In what might be considered a mild surprise, the R&A did not increase its prize purse from last year, a decision that cuts against the ongoing gold rush in men's golf. While the recent U.S. Open had a similar payout as 2024, earlier this year the Masters increased its purse by $1 million (to $21 million), and the PGA Championship gave its purse a half-a-million bump.

There were no shortage of compelling storylines at the start of the week, as the Open returned to Portrush for the second time in six years, rewarding the course for its decades of perseverance to return to the spotlight.

In the run-up to the opening round, Rory McIlroy soaked it all in, Scottie Scheffler contemplated the meaning of it all and Xander Schauffele revealed that he doesn't spend much time reflecting on his own personal glory. Scheffler entered as the betting favorite and top-ranked player in the world.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Open Championship. This post will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.

2025 Open Championship Final Payouts

Win: $3.1 million

2: $1.759 million

3: $1.128 million

4: $876,000

5: $705,000

6: $611,000

7: $525,000

8: $442,500

9: $388,000

10: $350,600

11: $319,200

12: $282,800

13: $266,000

14: $249,000

15: $231,000

16: $212,700

17: $202,400

18: $193,000

19: $184,900

20: $176,200

21: $168,000

22: $159,600

23: $151,000

24: $142,600

25: $137,800

26: $131,800

27: $127,000

28: $122,600

29: $117,300

30: $111,200

31: $107,600

32: $102,100

33: $98,500

34: $95,700

35: $92,400

36: $88,700

37: $84,600

38: $80,300

39: $77,400

40: $74,900

41: $71,800

42: $68,300

43: $65,200

44: $61,500

45: $58,000

46: $55,000

47: $52,800

48: $50,700

49: $48,400

50: $47,200

51: $46,200

52: $45,400

53: $44,700

54: $44,000

55: $43,300

56: $42,700

57: $42,300

58: $42,000

59: $41,700

60: $41,400

61: $41,200

62: $41,000

63: $40,800

64: $40,600

65: $40,300

66: $40,000

67: $39,700

68: $39,400

69: $39,100

70: $38,900

