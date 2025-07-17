2025 British Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Royal Portrush
The final major of 2025 has arrived, and the 2025 British Open is in Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland this week. It's offering a $17 million purse, with $3.1 million to the winner.
In what might be considered a mild surprise, the R&A did not increase its prize purse from last year, a decision that cuts against the ongoing gold rush in men's golf. While the recent U.S. Open had a similar payout as 2024, earlier this year the Masters increased its purse by $1 million (to $21 million), and the PGA Championship gave its purse a half-a-million bump.
There were no shortage of compelling storylines at the start of the week, as the Open returned to Portrush for the second time in six years, rewarding the course for its decades of perseverance to return to the spotlight.
In the run-up to the opening round, Rory McIlroy soaked it all in, Scottie Scheffler contemplated the meaning of it all and Xander Schauffele revealed that he doesn't spend much time reflecting on his own personal glory. Scheffler entered as the betting favorite and top-ranked player in the world.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Open Championship. This post will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.
2025 Open Championship Final Payouts
Win: $3.1 million
2: $1.759 million
3: $1.128 million
4: $876,000
5: $705,000
6: $611,000
7: $525,000
8: $442,500
9: $388,000
10: $350,600
11: $319,200
12: $282,800
13: $266,000
14: $249,000
15: $231,000
16: $212,700
17: $202,400
18: $193,000
19: $184,900
20: $176,200
21: $168,000
22: $159,600
23: $151,000
24: $142,600
25: $137,800
26: $131,800
27: $127,000
28: $122,600
29: $117,300
30: $111,200
31: $107,600
32: $102,100
33: $98,500
34: $95,700
35: $92,400
36: $88,700
37: $84,600
38: $80,300
39: $77,400
40: $74,900
41: $71,800
42: $68,300
43: $65,200
44: $61,500
45: $58,000
46: $55,000
47: $52,800
48: $50,700
49: $48,400
50: $47,200
51: $46,200
52: $45,400
53: $44,700
54: $44,000
55: $43,300
56: $42,700
57: $42,300
58: $42,000
59: $41,700
60: $41,400
61: $41,200
62: $41,000
63: $40,800
64: $40,600
65: $40,300
66: $40,000
67: $39,700
68: $39,400
69: $39,100
70: $38,900