2025 British Open: The One Thing the TV Broadcast Can’t Show You
SI contributor Dan Evans is on the scene at Royal Portrush, and his walks around the course have been revealing.
SI Contributor Dan Evans is on site at Royal Portrush this week, where Scottie Scheffler leads through two rounds, the weather has been a factor, but not necessarily decisive, and the TV broadcast has been simple and effective.
But Evans reports there’s one thing TV is missing out on: the hills.
Portrush is a rolling landscape of humps, bumps and—at times—some pretty steep drops. See Evans’s report here for a better look at how Portrush's landscape is affecting play this week.
