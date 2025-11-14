SI

2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is offering a $6 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

The Tour is back in Bermuda this week for its annual fall event.
The PGA Tour is making its annual stop in Bermuda this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It's offering a $6 million purse, with $1.080 million to the winner.

Once again this year, Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, is the host. It's a 6,828-yard, par-71 layout. Rafael Campos is the defending champion.

It's the sixth event of the fall series and 120 players are in the field. The top 65 and ties will advance to the weekend and ultimately cash a check.

After a windswept opening 36 holes, Adam Hadwin held the lead at 11 under.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.

2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Final Payouts

Win: $1.08 million

2: $654,000

3: $414,000

4: $294,000

5: $246,000

6: $217,500

7: $202,500

8: $187,500

9: $175,500

10: $163,500

11: $151,500

12: $139,500

13: $127,500

14: $115,500

15: $109,500

16: $103,500

17: $97,500

18: $91,500

19: $85,500

20: $79,500

21: $73,500

22: $67,500

23: $62,700

24: $57,900

25: $53,100

26: $48,300

27: $46,500

28: $44,700

29: $42,900

30: $41,100

31: $39,300

32: $37,500

33: $35,700

34: $34,200

35: $32,700

36: $31,200

37: $29,700

38: $28,500

39: $27,300

40: $26,100

41: $24,900

42: $23,700

43: $22,500

44: $21,300

45: $20,100

46: $18,900

47: $17,700

48: $16,740

49: $15,900

50: $15,420

51: $15,060

52: $14,700

53: $14,460

54: $14,220

55: $14,100

56: $13,980

57: $13,860

58: $13,740

59: $13,620

60: $13,500

61: $13,380

62: $13,260

63: $13,140

64: $13,020

65: $12,900

