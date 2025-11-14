2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour is making its annual stop in Bermuda this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It's offering a $6 million purse, with $1.080 million to the winner.
Once again this year, Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, is the host. It's a 6,828-yard, par-71 layout. Rafael Campos is the defending champion.
It's the sixth event of the fall series and 120 players are in the field. The top 65 and ties will advance to the weekend and ultimately cash a check.
After a windswept opening 36 holes, Adam Hadwin held the lead at 11 under.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. This article will be updated Sunday at the conclusion of play.
2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Final Payouts
Win: $1.08 million
2: $654,000
3: $414,000
4: $294,000
5: $246,000
6: $217,500
7: $202,500
8: $187,500
9: $175,500
10: $163,500
11: $151,500
12: $139,500
13: $127,500
14: $115,500
15: $109,500
16: $103,500
17: $97,500
18: $91,500
19: $85,500
20: $79,500
21: $73,500
22: $67,500
23: $62,700
24: $57,900
25: $53,100
26: $48,300
27: $46,500
28: $44,700
29: $42,900
30: $41,100
31: $39,300
32: $37,500
33: $35,700
34: $34,200
35: $32,700
36: $31,200
37: $29,700
38: $28,500
39: $27,300
40: $26,100
41: $24,900
42: $23,700
43: $22,500
44: $21,300
45: $20,100
46: $18,900
47: $17,700
48: $16,740
49: $15,900
50: $15,420
51: $15,060
52: $14,700
53: $14,460
54: $14,220
55: $14,100
56: $13,980
57: $13,860
58: $13,740
59: $13,620
60: $13,500
61: $13,380
62: $13,260
63: $13,140
64: $13,020
65: $12,900